 Genetron Health Announces Strategic Collaboration with CStone

Recently, Genetron Health has announced strategic collaboration with CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone"), providing companion diagnostic development services and clinical sample testing services for the oncological targeting pharmaceutical R&D of CStone, in order to boost efficiency of new medicine development and its approval processes.

Based on diverse testing platforms, independently researched and developed bioinformatics analysis platforms, vast databases as well as consistent and efficient innovative abilities supported by the multi-disciplinary research team, Genetron Health has registered multiple patents, including ‘One-Step Seq Method,’ and obtained NMPA approvals of various IVD devices and assays, which has led to accumulation of extensive R&D experience and registration applications with NMPA. Moreover, benefiting from its world-leading quality management system and rich clinical partnership resources, Genetron Health has established a full-cycle pharmaceutical R&D service system, which is capable of providing standardized full-chain services for its partners, consisting of multinational pharmaceutical companies, innovative pharmaceutical companies and biomedical CROs in the fields including early stage biomarker development, RWS, molecular testing for clinical trials, patient recruitment and filtering, and companion diagnostic development and commercialization.