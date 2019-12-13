Optimizing Supply Chain for a Pulp and Paper Chemicals Company | SpendEdge’s Latest Supply Chain Analysis Engagement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on performing supply chain analysis for a company in the pulp and paper chemicals industry.

Project background

The company wanted to address issues of equipment and capacity shortages. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted a robust, flexible, and reliable supply chain to maintain its service levels.

The company wanted a robust, flexible, and reliable supply chain to Objective 2: They also wanted to devise cost-effective and best-in-class product and service offerings to increase overall profitability.

They also wanted to devise cost-effective and best-in-class product and service offerings to increase overall profitability.

“Companies in the pulp and paper chemicals industry must leverage the use of supply chain analysis to implement an end-to-end follow-up process to resolve any discrepancy across the supply chain and incorporate modern technological advances,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading pulp and paper chemicals company – developed a robust, flexible, reliable supply chain to maintain their service levels. The solution offered helped them to:

Save USD 0.6 million in logistics costs.

in logistics costs. Eliminate 4.4 days each year from its supply chain.

each year from its supply chain.

Outcome: To cater to the specific requirements of the client, the supply chain experts at SpendEdge tailored a comprehensive research methodology. This helped the pulp and paper chemicals company to analyze their existing domestic distribution network. The supply chain analysis engagement helped the client to gain actionable insights into the scope and deliverables and select the most suitable export transloading solution.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a leading pulp and paper chemicals company to save millions in logistics costs, read the complete case study here!

