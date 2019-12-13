Stratecha and Trustantial Announce Expansion to Expand Consulting Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratecha and Trustantial are pleased to announce a formal agreement, aligning the two companies to expand their capabilities and offerings to clients and strengthen ​their market position as a management and technology consulting firm. “ This expansion with Trustantial will allow us to deliver greater value to our clients by broadening our services while providing more depth within our current offerings. It will also provide opportunities for our ​people-first culture and is expected to result in greater efficiencies as it further increases our market share,” says Parimal Patel, Managing Director at Stratecha. Both firms are focused on a people-first culture focused on their top-notch talent in building both personal and professional value which translates directly to client successes. “ We are incredibly excited as a firm to be joining forces with Stratecha to strengthen the company’s foundation and fuel the next phase of growth as a stronger team,” noted Doug Roberts, Partner at Trustantial.

Stratecha and Trustantial will continue to operate as independent brands to support go-to-market efficacy and specific shared services will be consolidated to capitalize on available synergies. As with all important business decisions, we will work closely with our employees, clients and partners to ensure a high-level of transparency. “ This is exciting! Having more resources within the organization allows us to build better, more substantial relationships with our customers and our team.” – Russ McClendon, Partner at Trustantial.

About Stratecha

Stratecha is a management consulting firm that brings forth strategy, technology, transaction support and advisory expertise to fit their client’s needs. They support clients in the public and private sectors, including not-for-profit organizations. Stratecha currently engages with Fortune 300, mid-market and also early-stage companies looking at scalable growth, competitive advantage, transformation and technology solutions.

“ Our clients work with us because we build trust and then focus on respect. We know there are a lot of smart people that can do the work, but our clients see us as the team they can trust to get the work done in the way that they really need.” – Rama Vangipuram, Managing Director at Stratecha.

About Trustantial

Trustantial is a full-service technology consulting firm focused on providing mid-market and enterprise customers with technology solutions that accelerate their business. They primarily work with industry-leading ERP and CRM solutions to deliver implementation and integration services tailored to their client’s specific requirements. Their strong business acumen and technology capabilities allow them to create long-term relationships with clients.

“ It’s great to be surrounded by a smart and dedicated team that wants to deliver outstanding outcomes to our clients.” – Jake Horn, Partner at Trustantial