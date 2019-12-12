Granite Subsidiary Awarded $16 Million Interstate Rehabilitation Project in Illinois

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kenny Construction Company (“Kenny”), has been awarded a contract by the Illinois Department of Transportation to rehabilitate sections of Interstate 94 (I-94) at Montrose Avenue in Cook County, Illinois.

The project will replace the superstructure and rehabilitate the substructure of I-94 at Montrose Avenue including improvements to drainage and safety with new roadway and underdeck lighting.

“This is an ideal project for our Midwest-based civil team,” said Ryan Clark, vice president of Granite’s Midwest Civil operations. “Located in the backyard of our Northbrook, Illinois office, this project will improve the lives of Cook County residents as well as the hundreds of thousands who travel on one of the busiest roads in the state.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and be complete in the fall of 2020.

