HeavenlyRx And MONTKUSH To Release World’s First Television Hemp Reality Show With Emmy Award-Winning Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeavenlyRx Ltd. (“HeavenlyRx" or the “Company”), a global hemp and CBD company is pleased to announce a joint venture with MONTKUSH LLC (“MONTKUSH”) to produce the first-ever television series showcasing the hemp industry and the promising benefits of CBD therapy. Featuring two notable television heavyweights, the program brings together famed television pitchman Anthony "Sully" Sullivan as one of the stars of the show and acclaimed TV producer Thom Beers for a first of its kind production.

The show is a joint venture (“JV”) between HeavenlyRx and MONTKUSH, a 116-acre Vermont hemp farm founded by legendary television pitchman Anthony "Sully" Sullivan. Currently in production, the series is slated to air in the first quarter of 2020 and is entertaining various offers for distribution.

Sullivan, a native of England and a veteran television pitchman, gained fame in the U.S. for starring in OxiClean commercials. But he became a big believer in the medicinal properties of CBD after learning that the cannabis product has proven to be a miracle remedy for his young daughter Devon, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder. Now he wants to others benefit from the amazing healing and wellness properties of CBD.

The yet to be named reality TV series, which will run between 8 to 11 episodes, will lead viewers on the miraculous journey of Devon Sullivan and her father Anthony’s quest to successfully build a CBD farm business from the ground up to help her and others. With endless passion, but zero experience in farming CBD from hemp, viewers will witness the ups and downs of starting such a unique business first hand.

Production of what will be the first series to hone in on hemp and CBD industry is helmed by the legendary TV producer Thom Beers. Often considered one of the most successful independent producers of television, Thom has produced a slew of popular and compelling reality television shows on the Discovery Channel family of networks, including “Deadliest Catch,” “Ice Road Truckers,” “Monster Garage,” and “Monster House.”

Paul Norman, CEO of HeavenlyRx said, ”We are thrilled to partner with MONTKUSH to tell the real-life stories of people who have benefited from CBD therapy. Devon, who is just one of the millions of patients to take advantage of CBD treatments, has an amazing story that we are eager to help tell. Anthony and Thom’s fantastic storytelling ability will help propel the voices of patients who are looking for a better quality of life.”

Anthony "Sully" Sullivan, CEO of MONTKUSH, added, “When looking for a partner we wanted someone that understood the breadth of what we were undertaking. We’ve found that with HeavenlyRx. It's clear that the leadership of HeavenlyRx has it's handle on the market with a depth of understanding that ranges from the farm to consumer products and everything in-between. Their insights will be invaluable to the success of the I Want Juice Media partnership and to the series as a whole.”

Mike Beedles, COO of HeavenlyRx said, “You couldn’t have a more passionate team than the leadership at MONTKUSH and it’s just one of the reasons they pulled in a television industry icon to tell their story. Their grow operations in Vermont showcase some of the best genetics and organic farming available in the market. It is a testament to Sully’s background and experience and a key reason we’ve entered into this partnership. We at HeavenlyRx couldn’t be more excited to be a part of telling this story to the world with I Want Juice Media.”

The JV creating the new show makes MONTKUSH and HeavenlyRx co-owners of the new entity to be called the "I Want Juice Media Company”. All production produced or developed by the JV shall be the property of the JV.

About HeavenlyRx Ltd.

HeavenlyRx Ltd. is a dynamic CBD wellness company redefining the CPG marketplace with a "Seed to Shelf" approach that partners pioneering farm technology with innovative brand design. It holds controlling ownership interests in various industry-leading assets in the hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space. Its focus is on developing a diverse range of CBD branded products, including oils, tinctures, balms, as well as products across numerous across numerous consumer product group verticals, including nutritional food and beverage products.

About MONTKUSH

Inspired by his daughters rare genetic disorder, legendary television pitchman Anthony Sullivan and Dave Christian set out to develop CBD remedies from an all-natural process based in Plainfield Vermont, USA. MONTKUSH develops exclusive farm to oil CBD extract that is 100% organic. Studying over 20 hemp strains and curating the best genetics among them, MONTKUSH developed a high CBD potency, low THC therapy for patients. Each tincture maintains the naturally occurring concentrated compounds to provide the maximum power of full-spectrum CBD.