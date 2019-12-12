AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXA Corporate Solutions Brasil e América Latina Resseguros S.A.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of AXA Corporate Solutions Brasil e América Latina Resseguros S.A. (AXA CS Latam) (Brazil). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect AXA CS Latam’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings reflect AXA CS Latam’s business plan and benefits derived from being integrated into AXA S.A.’s (AXA) corporate solutions segment, led by AXA CS Assurance S.A. AXA is a strong global organization with strong brand recognition, broad product offering, global systems and solid risk management infrastructure. The ratings also contemplate AXA CS Latam’s strategic importance to AXA through access to Latin America’s largest economy.

The ratings also reflect the capital support via capital increases and the intergroup reinsurance support provided to AXA CS Latam, which protects its balance sheet and risk-adjusted capitalization. Despite the group’s significant resources and business plan, AXA CS Latam will be challenged to profitably build out its operations in Brazil’s highly competitive (re)insurance market.

AXA CS Latam’s performance has been negative since its first full year of operations four years ago, with volatile results and claim development. However, in the current year, the company has thus far produced an underwriting profit and appears to show signs of stability in its operations. AM Best will continue to closely monitor AXA CS Latam’s operating performance.

Additionally, Brazil is still faces challenges to resuming growth, despite more stable economic and political conditions, which could increase operational and execution risk if the much-needed reforms do not get implemented in a reasonable period of time.

Factors that could have a positive impact on AXA CS Latam’s ratings are sustained and stable profitability, improved risk-adjusted capitalization or an additional enhancement from the company’s ultimate parent.

Factors that could have a negative impact on AXA CS Latam’s ratings include the lack of support from the parent organization, sustained material volatility in operating performance or deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization. Other factors that potentially could have a negative impact on the ratings are the company’s inability to meet its profitability targets or a downgrade of Brazil’s country risk tier.

