360insights & The 2112 Group Host Channel Pulse East Live

WHITBY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360insights, the global channel incentives and insights leader, today hosted the Channel Pulse East Live event in New York City. In partnership with the business strategy and research firm, The 2112 Group, the unique meetup offered senior channel executives from a variety of industries an opportunity to workshop critical issues facing the channel today.

“Whether it’s B2B or B2C, brands are still struggling to effectively pivot to stay ahead of continuously evolving market dynamics - driven by Digital Transformation and a new buyer’s journey,” said Steven Kellam, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Alliances. “There are, however, leaders who are driving best practices when it comes to achieving success in the channel. Many of those leaders will be participating at the Channel Pulse East event with The 2112 Group to workshop important channel challenges and identify industry best practices.”

The workshop was followed by a live panel discussion and webcast that included insight from leading channel strategists from Xerox, Hitachi, Ingram Micro, Rukus Networks at Commscope, Check Point Software Technologies, Barracuda Networks and many others. The panel discussion and live webcast was moderated by 360insights’ Steven Kellam and 2112’s CEO and Chief Analyst, Larry Walsh.

”As customer expectations shift primary focus from features and price to outcomes and experiences, channel communities must evaluate and adjust their thinking, goals, and strategies,” said Walsh. “Vendors can no longer think of themselves and their products in isolation. To create and maintain effective channel strategies and partner programs, vendors must develop channels that create higher levels of experience and outcomes for their partners and customers.”

Channel Pulse East brought 360insights’ successful channel event previously hosted in Napa Valley, Cal., to New York City for the first time. Attendees tackled some of today’s greatest challenges in the channel heading into 2020, including digital transformation, understanding today’s buyer’s journey and ensuring true channel success at any organization.

To learn more about the Channel Pulse East Live and listen to the webcast, visit https://360insights.zoom.us/webinar/register/4915699734398/WN_VqxhmdlSQ-ePiq3SLcCA7A.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel incentives and insights leader offering rebate processing, SPIFF programs, MDF & co-op advertising, sales allowances and channel analytics. The company’s Channel Success Platform™ is the first truly integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to optimize their channel incentives spending. Based in Whitby, Ontario, the company serves over 150 of the world’s top brands and has expanded to have operations around the USA and UK. For more information, visit www.360insights.com.

About The 2112 Group

The 2112 Group is a business strategy and research firm focused on improving the performance of companies’ direct and indirect channels through a portfolio of market-leading products and services. The 2112 Group leverages proprietary intelligence with qualitative research, market analysis, tools, and enablement programs. Industry experts approach each engagement by applying innovative solutions customized to meet the needs of clients. By looking at the market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, The 2112 Group is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies that are beneficial to all parties from both a channel and enterprise perspective.