Capital Generation Partners Chooses SatuitCRM for Asset Management CRM Solutions

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for Buy Side asset managers, is pleased to announce Capital Generation Partners has chosen SatuitCRM® for the firm’s Client Relationship Management (CRM) platform.

Capital Generation Partners is an investment manager serving ultra-high net worth clients.

The firm included Satuit Technologies in their search for a new CRM solution because they outgrew their legacy platform. CapGen sought a cloud-based solution and a vendor with experience with their business requirements. Chris Wilkinson, Head of Portfolio Analytics, Reporting and Data at CapGen spearheaded the efforts to move to a new CRM. The key requirement was the ability to manage complex relationships and seamless integration with Outlook. Chris said, "We appreciated Satuit's knowledge of our industry coupled with a very strong client success team."

"We are excited to have CapGen join our growing list of UK clients in the wealth and institutional sector. The initial implementation is completed and now we are working with the project team to drive adoption among members of the leadership team," said Karen Maguire, the CEO of Satuit Technologies.

ABOUT CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS

Capital Generation Partners is an award winning investment advisory firm to ultra-high net worth clients. Based in London it currently has $3 billion assets under advisory. Capital Generation Partners delivers bespoke investment advice to families, trusts, and endowments. The firm advises clients on asset allocation and manager selection and provides institutional-quality performance analytics on the resultant investment portfolios.

www.capgenpartners.com

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.