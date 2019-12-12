Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents the 17th Annual Winter Lung Cancer Conference™

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), the nation’s leading resource for oncology and hematology continuing medical education (CME), will host the 17th Annual Winter Lung Cancer Conference™, Feb. 7-9, 2020, at Eden Roc Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

“We know this one-of-a-kind meeting will be one of the premier educational events to learn state-of-the-art care for patients with lung cancers,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Our world-class CME conference not only allows our participants to learn, but to share their personal experiences and best practices in lung cancer management.”

The historic Winter Lung Cancer Conference™ will be co-chaired by Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, M.D., professor of medicine in medical oncology and chief medical officer of Smilow Cancer Hospital, Yale New Haven Health; Mark A. Socinski, M.D., executive medical director at Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and AdventHealth Cancer Institute; Heather A. Wakelee, M.D., professor of medicine (oncology) at Stanford University Medical Center; and Julie R. Brahmer, M.D., M.Sc., FASCO, co-director, upper aerodigestive department, Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; director, thoracic oncology program, professor of oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University.

For 17 years, the Winter Lung Cancer Conference™ has brought together world-class thoracic oncologists to share the best practices in the treatment of lung cancers. During this two-day program, attendees will have the chance to learn from and interact with international experts in several therapeutic areas, including immunotherapy, targeted agents, and multidisciplinary approaches. This conference provides the most cutting-edge research and practical information for the care of their patients, as well as offer a preview of new agents and techniques that will inform the future of lung cancer treatment. Throughout the program, question-and-answer sessions will also provide attendees with the opportunity to consult with faculty and their community-based peers.

About Physicians’ Education Resource®

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated CME programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside of oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.