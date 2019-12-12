Laidlaw Wealth Management Boosts Investment Offering With Green Harvest Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laidlaw Wealth Management is pleased to announce that it is expanding its collaboration with Green Harvest Asset Management.

The relationship will give Laidlaw Advisors access to Green Harvest’s ProActive Tax Management investment strategies which are designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the equity and fixed income markets while maximizing after-tax returns.

Green Harvest Asset Management provides innovative, tax-beneficial investment solutions and services to help clients achieve their goals. The firm specializes in tax-loss harvesting strategies designed to provide tax benefits through portfolios comprised of low-cost, brand-name, exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“This new expanded relationship substantially enhances Laidlaw’s investment offering and supports our commitment to provide truly innovative solutions for our clients,” said Ken Mathieson, Founding Partner of Laidlaw Wealth Management.

Rick Calhoun, CEO of Wealth Management at Laidlaw, went on to say, “We are thrilled to partner with Green Harvest Asset Management which is a leader in the field of tax-loss harvesting, especially in light of this incredible decade long increase in the markets that has created significant taxable gains in our clients’ portfolios.”

“We are very pleased to be working so closely with Laidlaw Wealth Management,” said Bob Holderith, CEO of Green Harvest. “Our strategies are only available through wealth managers and Laidlaw’s client centric approach makes them a great partner.”

About Green Harvest

Based in New York City, Green Harvest Asset Management was formed in 2017 by a team of seasoned ETF experts. Bob Holderith and Brian Jacobs designed Green Harvest to provide tax beneficial investment strategies for investors and the financial professionals that advise them. Green Harvest is a unique asset manager that deploys its proprietary technology and skilled traders to create portfolios of low-cost ETFs that seek to maximize after-tax returns. The firm is majority owned by its employees. In July of 2019, Resolute Investment Managers acquired a minority interest in Green Harvest.

About Laidlaw and Company

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC is affiliated with Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. Laidlaw & Co. is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in London, San Francisco, CA, Greenwich, CT, Boca Raton, FL and Melville, NY. Laidlaw and Company (UK) Ltd. was founded in 1842 as one of the first Investment Banking firms on Wall Street and continues as a full service investment bank, brokerage and Wealth Management firm offering personalized investment advice for high net worth individuals and skillful execution to private and public institutions.