Adventist Risk Management Adopts Insurity’s Policy Decisions Evolution and Digital Services Platform to Streamline and Automate Workflows

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, Inc., a leading provider of cloud solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Adventist Risk Management (ARM), Inc. will upgrade to Insurity’s Policy Decisions Evolution and its Digital Services Platform to improve operational efficiency and deliver better policyholder experiences.

“Adventist Risk Management is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers, and digital transformation plays a strategic role in this objective,” said Tim Northrop, CEO of ARM. “We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Insurity as we upgrade our policy administration system. Through this solution, we will be able to automate our workflows and streamline our operations, improving our efficiency and supporting our insured base.”

Policy Decisions Evolution runs on Insurity’s Digital Services Platform, providing the industry’s leading ecosystem of third-party data and services connected through granular, RESTful application programming interfaces (APIs). The platform also provides Insurity’s DigitalXPerience Studio, a low-code/no-code development environment that enables business analysts to create and modify customized user interfaces and apps down to a granular level of detail. These digital capabilities offer unprecedented agility as insurers respond to evolving needs.

“Insurity’s DigitalXPerience Studio will enable us to be nimble in developing our own unique customer experiences, making it easier to respond to market demands,” said Tony Vargas, chief information officer at Adventist Risk Management. “The development tool will greatly improve collaboration between our IT and business staff, helping to improve and speed the delivery of new products and services.”

“After a rigorous selection process, we are extremely pleased and honored that Adventist Risk Management has once again selected Insurity to continue their digital transformation journey,” said Michele Shepard, chief revenue officer of Insurity. “We look forward to delivering entirely new levels of value as we deploy our latest-generation products and digital platform.”

ARM will continue to use DataHouse, Insurity’s award-winning data solution purpose-built for the insurance industry, as well as Billing Decisions, Insurity’s highly-configurable enterprise billing solution.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering clients to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior customer experiences. With users worldwide and more cloud-based deployments than any other core system provider in the insurtech space, Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 property/casualty carriers in the US. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Adventist Risk Management

Adventist Risk Management, Inc. is the risk management company for the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They provide risk management services and insurance product solutions to assist the Church in eliminating oversights that can lead to costly accidents. ARM has its corporate headquarters in Silver Spring, MD, and satellite offices in Riverside, CA, St. Albans, England and Brasília, Brazil. For more information, visit www.adventistrisk.org