CORRECTING and REPLACING Thompson Street Capital Partners Acquires Data Dimensions from HealthEdge

THOMPSON STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES DATA DIMENSIONS FROM HEALTHEDGE

Thompson Street Capital Partners has announced that it has acquired Data Dimensions, a leader in the field of business process automation, from HealthEdge Investment Partners.

Data Dimensions is a leader in the P&C insurance, financial services and government industries, providing data and document management automation services to many of the nation’s largest insurers, mail order pharmacies, manufacturers and government agencies.

“Thompson Street Capital Partners’ investment will enhance Data Dimensions’ opportunities for growth in the years to come,” says Data Dimensions President and CEO Jon Boumstein. “This is an exciting step forward for Data Dimensions,” Boumstein said. “Thompson Street’s expertise and experience align perfectly with our own, and with Thompson Street as our partner, I’m confident we are poised to add value to our business and expand into new areas.”

“Property and Casualty insurers are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency and provide for enhanced focus on their core competencies,” Bob Dunn, Managing Director, Thompson Street Capital Partners, added. “We are excited to partner with the company’s outstanding management team to accelerate Data Dimensions’ investment in technology and future growth in this market.”

Scott Heberlein, Partner with HealthEdge commented, “We are proud of the progress made and value created during our ownership of Data Dimensions. The company signed a variety of new client relationships and launched innovative automation technology solutions to better serve its payor and government customers.”

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation, technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in the area of information management and business process automation, we provide a complete range of outsourcing and professional services including mailroom management; document conversion services; data capture with OCR/ICR technologies; physical records storage and electronic retrieval services through our state of the art Tier III data center.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led, middle-market business. Data Dimensions joins more than 100 companies acquired by Thompson Street in the healthcare, life science, software, technology and business sectors.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge’s partners have more than 200 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors.

To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com or call 1-800-782-2907.

