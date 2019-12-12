Vetoquinol and Klox Technologies Announce Global Animal Health Collaboration Agreement

LURE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol S.A. (Paris:VETO) and Klox Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Klox Technologies Inc., have entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement, excluding the People’s Republic of China. Through this agreement, Vetoquinol will develop and commercialize Klox’s fluorescent light energy (FLE) products in animal health.

The deal paves the way for Vetoquinol to become a leader in Companion animal dermatology using Klox’s innovative, light-based FLE technology. The versatile FLE technology has applications in multiple common companion animal’ skin conditions presented to veterinarians. Veterinarians are seeking novel, well-tolerated solutions to efficiently manage these conditions while reducing the use of antimicrobials. The first product for skin application is expected to come to market during 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to have Vetoquinol as our partner; they are one of the most trusted names in animal health and have a truly global footprint,” said Ricardo Garvao, Head of Animal Health at Klox. “This partnership will complement their strong veterinary presence and enable us to significantly improve the lives of pets and their owners living with difficult to treat conditions and this is what we’re both so excited about.”

“This is another significant milestone further demonstrating our technology meets the evolving needs of patients and professionals in different healthcare spaces.” said Carlo Bellini, President of Klox. “Vetoquinol’s entrepreneurial spirit and ongoing commitment to continuous improvement makes them the ideal partner for Klox in animal health.”

Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol stated: “We are excited to bring this innovative technology to the vet space. This agreement is fully in line with our company strategy to develop solutions in dermatology. This technology has a strong scientific background. It will provide veterinary surgeons with new innovative alternatives for the management of dermatological cases. This new approach will improve the quality of life of both pet owners’ and animals’. Very important to us is also the supportive role this exciting new solution can play to reduce the need of antibiotics. Contributing to sustainable development and animal health care is central in our vision for the future”

About Klox Technologies

Klox Technologies Inc. is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of Fluorescent light energy Biomodulation Systems (`FB System') for applications in dermatology, wound care, and animal health.

For more information, got to: www.kloxtechnologies.com

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30, 2019 Vetoquinol employs 2,369 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For more information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com.