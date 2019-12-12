Securities America Announces that Goldstein & Associates Has Joined Its Arbor Point Advisors Hybrid RIA Platform

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH), today announced that Goldstein & Associates, an independent wealth management firm based in Wisconsin, has joined its platform through one of Securities America’s corporate RIAs, Arbor Point Advisors.

Led by founder and CEO Jon Goldstein, Goldstein & Associates’ six-advisor team has $565 million in total client assets. Mr. Goldstein heads the firm’s Middleton, Wisconsin headquarters, while its Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office is led by advisor David Sharpe. The firm‘s producing advisors include Goldstein, Sharpe, Adam Peters, Lisa Spadoni, Amanda Gausewitz and Kyle Kerkenbush.

Mr. Goldstein said: “In deciding to affiliate with Arbor Point Advisors and Securities America, it was clear that we share the same core philosophies. The number one reason we made this decision was our commitment to our clients. Our team works diligently to champion premier customer service, leverage continuing education and technology and tap into our combined decades of industry experience to position our clients for success in reaching their financial goals.”

Gregg Johnson, executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions at Securities America, said: “Advisors aligning with Arbor Point have the freedom to choose a hybrid business model and affiliate with both Arbor Point and Securities America, or join as an RIA-only advisor with Arbor Point or our other corporate RIA, Securities America Advisors. Jon and his team are joining our platform as a hybrid practice. Through Arbor Point, they have full access to a powerful advisory platform, industry leading technology, oversight and compliance support provided by a corporate RIA structure, and their choice of highly recognized custodians. Securities America is pleased to provide flexible options to suit the needs of financial advisors across the spectrum of business models, and we are excited to work with Goldstein & Associates to help them achieve their growth goals.”

Arbor Point Advisors serves advisors who want the freedom and independence to operate their own businesses without the burden of managing back office complexities and compliance. Arbor Point’s flexibility in supporting a broad range of advisory business models and custodial options has contributed to the RIA’s growth, as it has added over $1 billion in advisory assets in the last year and expanded its total advisory assets to nearly $4 billion.

Goldstein and his team also cited technology as a deciding factor in affiliating with Securities America. Mr. Goldstein said, “For many years, our clients have been requesting the most up-to-date online and mobile technology. We’re proud to now offer them the strong technology provided to advisors affiliated with Securities America and Arbor Point.”

Goldstein & Associates CFO and practice manager Andy Peters added, “We’ve assembled a team of financial planners and client-service professionals who have the expertise and experience to help almost any client with their financial planning needs. By expanding our retirement planning services to also encompass tax-related issues, education, estate, insurance and small business planning, and charitable giving and business exit strategies, our team is positioned well to assist clients.”

Mr. Johnson concluded, “We are excited to partner with Goldstein & Associates in their growth plans as they continue to guide their clients toward their financial goals. We’re thrilled to welcome them to Arbor Point and Securities America.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, with 2,600 independent advisors and approximately $97 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC. Securities America, Arbor Point Advisors and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. are separate entities from all other entities named.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.