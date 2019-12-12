Infiniti’s Trend Analysis Solution Helped Reduce Production Costs by 27% for an Energy Industry Client | Read the Complete Success Story for Detailed Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market trend analysis engagement.

The US energy sector is witnessing massive transformations driven by advanced technologies and the ongoing shift in business models. Besides, the increasing transition to a low-carbon economy is making the US one of the most attractive markets for energy companies. Amid these rapid transformations and evolving industry standards, companies in the energy sector will need to keep a close watch on market trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Infiniti’s market trend analysis solution helped a company in the energy sector to strengthen their competitive position in the market, improve customer satisfaction, boost customer retention, and increase revenues. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client formulate strategies to decrease CO2 emissions and reduce production costs by 27%.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is an energy company based out of the United States. In order to keep up with the growing customer demand and competition, they wanted to gain a clear understanding of the current energy trends, identify market developments, and stay informed about the long-term forecasts of the market. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market trend analysis solution.

Other key challenges that the client encountered include:

Transition from traditional to intelligent grids

Rising investment in holistic digital customer experience

Decentralized energy generation

The Solution Offered: Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement comprised of a market intelligence engagement, market scanning and monitoring analysis, and market opportunity assessment.

Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement helped the energy industry client to:

Adapt to market trends and gain a competitive edge

Reduce energy waste and prevent costly outages

Strengthen competitive position in the market

Boost customer retention and increase revenues

Reduce production costs by 27%

Identify the cost-effective technologies leveraged by the top companies in the US energy sector to prevent costly outages

Identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector

