roOomy Partners with Toll Brothers Apartment Living to Create Custom Applications for Magic Leap 1, Spatial Computing Device

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--roOomy, a leading virtual staging, CGI and 3D modeling platform, today announced it has partnered Toll Brothers Apartment Living to create custom applications for Magic Leap’s spatial computing device, Magic Leap 1.

This partnership is a result of Magic Leap’s Independent Creator Program, a grant-based initiative intended to give developers funding and support to create world-class experiences on the Magic Leap 1, a lightweight, wearable spatial computer that blends digital and physical worlds. roOomy was selected from more than 6,500 entries to participate in this elite program.

“ Visualization remains a critical challenge for home renters and buyers, but also presents a unique opportunity to tap into immersive technology that allows consumers to envision their dream home and experience what it could look like at its full potential,” said Pieter Aarts, CEO and co-founder of roOomy. “ With Magic Leap 1, and our partnerships with both leading real estate and home furnishings players, we’re moving the industry forward and creating new possibilities along the way.”

“ Magic Leap’s Independent Creator Program was designed to assist developers in building and launching groundbreaking spatial computing experiences, and roOomy's enterprise-focused app for the real estate industry is a prime example,” said Rio Caraeff, Chief Content Officer, Magic Leap. “ Together, we’re defining the next generation of computing, and valued partners such as roOomy play an important role in demonstrating the innovative new ways in which businesses and consumers can interact with digital content."

Toll Brothers Apartment Living will soon pilot their new app, TBAL Staged for Magic Leap powered by roOomy, at select apartment communities. A multifamily leader in the adoption of innovative smart home technology, Toll Brothers Apartment Living is exploring how the app could assist prospects in the decision-making process.

“ TBAL Staged is a prime example of how sophisticated technology can simplify and enhance the decision-making process. It adds another dimension to the leasing experience for future residents, and by providing a high-quality visualization of the space, we can increase their confidence in their choice of residence before they even sign the lease,” said John Piedrahita, National Director of Brand and Marketing for Toll Brothers Apartment Living.

The adoption of XR technologies is continuing to grow in the real estate industry, especially as prospective home buyers and renters are demanding solutions that bring streamlined convenience to the home search process. According to a recent study, nearly 40 percent of home seekers have difficulties visualizing themselves living in a space and/or finding a property that meets their preferred styles. With the launch of these apps, roOomy is delivering a use case for spatial computing that will improve the way that people shop for their new homes, furniture and home décor.

For more information about roOomy’s custom applications and how real estate and home furnishings retail partners can build new enterprise solutions with roOomy, please visit https://rooomy.com/custom-app-services.

About roOomy

roOomy solves key visualization challenges and redefines shopping experiences across home furnishings retail and real estate. A market leader in 3D content creation, real estate virtual staging and 3D/AR/VR/MR applications, roOomy enables home furnishings retailers, real estate professionals and home movers to quickly and easily transform 2D imagery of home interiors into ultra-realistic furnished 3D renderings and interactive shopping experiences. The industry’s top retailers and real estate professionals are turning to roOomy to better visualize products and physical spaces through innovative immersive technology solutions. More information about roOomy is available at www.rooomy.com.