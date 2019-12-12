OriginClear Agrees to Market Depuporc Integrated Manure System Worldwide

LOS ANGELES & ZARAGOZA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN), a leading provider of water treatment solutions, today announced it recently agreed to market the Depuporc S.L. line of manure treatment systems outside of Europe, where Depuporc will continue to market it as a long-time licensee of OriginClear.

OriginClear has published a case study at www.originclear.com/case-study-animal-manure-treatment that reviews the performance of the Depuporc treatment system using OriginClear’s technology in removing the smallest remaining particles of solid manure before reducing ammonia to very low levels.

Depuporc S.L. has developed a mobile commercial unit for the treatment of swine manure waste water utilizing OriginClear’s Electro Water Separation™ and Advanced Oxidation (AOx™) processes.

In a recent video (www.originclear.com/video/depuporc-system-presentation), Depuporc co-owner Eduardo Chopo Fraguas acknowledged the critical importance of these processes as the third major step in his company’s integrated system.

“Swine breeders and growers in Spain typically use their manure effluents for crop irrigation,” Chopo stated. “However, due to the current oversaturation of ammonia in the soil and its effect on ground water, recent regulations have placed a limit on the amount of ammonia per hectare that can be applied to the ground.

“Limiting the amount of ammonia also limits the amount of manure generated and therefore the number of hogs that can be bred. This is occurring at a time when Spanish growers want to double or triple their capacity to meet the demands of reduced production in northern regions such as the Netherlands, and the continuing swine flu epidemic in China, the world’s largest producer.”

According to Depuporc, the hosting farm’s own tests showed that COD (chemical oxygen demand) was reduced from 83,000 to 300 mg/liter, and ammonia from 11,000 to 230 mg/liter. Depuporc estimates that the system could limit annual nitrogen production by hog farms to 16 kilos per hectare, less than one-tenth the limit of 210 kilos per hectare per year that was established by Spain’s Royal Decree 324/2000.

“The worldwide Depuporc marketing agreement will allow OriginClear to market and manufacture the Depuporc animal manure wastewater treatment product line through our network of licensees and potential sales channels while supporting that effort with PR and marketing,” said Bill Charneski, president of OriginClear Group.

The license also allows OriginClear to establish Certified Manufacturers as needed to support sales. Depuporc will also provide the Certified Manufacturers with Depuporc technology and manufacturing knowhow.

About OriginClear, Inc.

Water is our planet’s most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough water treatment and conveyance products that effectively improve the quality of our planet’s waters by returning them to their original and clear condition and deliver the highest quality water to end-users. By 2020, the global water services market will have doubled in just one decade into a trillion-dollar industry. But 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all clean water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing rapid deployment, point-of-use water treatment and conveyance products and technologies that enable water independence, and help make clean water available for all. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OriginClear.com

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this update, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.