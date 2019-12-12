Four Companies Enter a Primary Partnership for “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE”

LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE, a DOOH advertisement initiative, enabling programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution (Graphic: Business Wire)

LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE, a DOOH advertisement initiative, enabling programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIVE BOARD, Inc. (“LIVE BOARD”) has entered into primary partnership agreements with four companies regarding “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE,” a digital-out-of-home (“DOOH*1”) advertisement initiative that enables programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution. Going forward, LIVE BOARD will promote the project together with four primary partner companies, and will sequentially start providing the service from December 12. This will represent the first impression*2-based programmatic OOH advertisement offering in Japan*3.

Since its founding in February 2019, LIVE BOARD has garnered praise from many advertisers for greatly expanding the number of DOOH advertising spots, by collaborating with media companies and developing its own media, and for introducing the new concept of impressions to the OOH industry.

Using “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE” will enable flexible, performance-based transactions of DOOH advertisements in the same way as Internet-based programmatic advertising.

Key Points Regarding Programmatic OOH Advertisements

Enables RTB *4 for DOOH media on a DSP *5 .

for DOOH media on a DSP . Bid prices, budgets, and advertisement formats and specifications can be set and changed freely as with programmatic advertising.

The number of impressions can be checked on the DSP admin screen.

Advertisements can be delivered from around the world to DOOH media in Japan.

LIVE BOARD has entered into primary partnership agreements with the following companies and will jointly promote the project.

[Primary Partners] No. Company name Service name 1 SMN Corporation “Logicad” https://www.logicad.com/ 2 D.A.Consortium Inc.

Platform One Inc MarketOne® https://marketone.jp/support/ 3 Hivestack Inc.

* Starts from December 12th. “Hivestack DSP” https://hivestack.com/ 4 VOYAGE GROUP Inc. “PORTO” https://voyagegroup.com/

LIVE BOARD will continue to contribute to the creation of new value in the OOH market, such as through new partnerships with the aim of growing the DOOH market.

*1 OOH is a general term for advertising media encountered outside of home, such as transit and outdoor advertising. DOOH refers to advertising media using digital signage installed in transit facilities, outdoors, and in retail shops, etc. *2 “Impressions” refers to the number of advertisement views. *3 According to research by LIVE BOARD (as of December 4, 2019) *4 RTB (Real-time bidding) is a system for bidding for individual advertising spots in real time. *5 DSP (demand-side platform) is a platform that helps advertisers maximize the effectiveness of their advertisements in digital advertising.

[Overview of Each Company]

LIVE BOARD, Inc. Company Name LIVE BOARD, Inc. Representative Ichiro Jinnai, President and CEO Location 7F Daiwa Aoyama Bldg., 3-1-30 Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Capital ¥2.5 billion Commencement of business/ Date of Establishment February 1, 2019 Major Business Areas DOOH Advertising Distribution Platform Management

DOOH Advertising Media Development

DOOH Advertising Space Sales

SMN Corporation Company Name SMN Corporation Representative Ryuichi Ishii, President and Representative Director Location 12F Osaki Wiz Tower, 2-11-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Capital ¥979.5 million Commencement of business/ Date of Establishment March 21, 2000 Major Business Areas Marketing Technology Business

D.A.Consortium Inc. Company Name D.A.Consortium Inc. Representative Masaya Shimada, President & CEO Location Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Capital ¥4,031 million Commencement of business/ Date of Establishment December 2, 1996 Major Business Areas Online Media Transaction Related Business

Solution Service

Ad Operations Business

Platform One Inc Company Name Platform One Inc Representative Naoki Toyofuku, President Location Yebisu Garden Place Tower 33F 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Capital ¥250 million Commencement of business/ Date of Establishment February 1, 2011 Major Business Areas Digital Advertising Trading Platform development / operation

Digital Advertising Space buying / selling

Technology services

Hivestack Inc. Company Name Hivestack Inc. Representative Andreas Soupliotis, Founder and CEO Location 118 Rue Saint-Pierre Montreal, QC H2Y 2L7, CANADA Commencement of business/ Date of Establishment 2017 Major Business Areas A location-based marketing technology (“MarTech*”) company that offers a full-stack DOOH advertisement distribution platform * The word “MarTech” is formed as a combination of the words “marketing” and “technology.”