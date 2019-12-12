Four Companies Enter a Primary Partnership for “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE”

First Impression-Based Programmatic OOH Advertisements in Japan

LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE, a DOOH advertisement initiative, enabling programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE, a DOOH advertisement initiative, enabling programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOKYO--()--LIVE BOARD, Inc. (“LIVE BOARD”) has entered into primary partnership agreements with four companies regarding “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE,” a digital-out-of-home (“DOOH*1”) advertisement initiative that enables programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution. Going forward, LIVE BOARD will promote the project together with four primary partner companies, and will sequentially start providing the service from December 12. This will represent the first impression*2-based programmatic OOH advertisement offering in Japan*3.

Since its founding in February 2019, LIVE BOARD has garnered praise from many advertisers for greatly expanding the number of DOOH advertising spots, by collaborating with media companies and developing its own media, and for introducing the new concept of impressions to the OOH industry.

Using “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE” will enable flexible, performance-based transactions of DOOH advertisements in the same way as Internet-based programmatic advertising.

Key Points Regarding Programmatic OOH Advertisements

  • Enables RTB*4 for DOOH media on a DSP*5.
  • Bid prices, budgets, and advertisement formats and specifications can be set and changed freely as with programmatic advertising.
  • The number of impressions can be checked on the DSP admin screen.
  • Advertisements can be delivered from around the world to DOOH media in Japan.

LIVE BOARD has entered into primary partnership agreements with the following companies and will jointly promote the project.

[Primary Partners]

No.

Company name

Service name

1

SMN Corporation

“Logicad”

https://www.logicad.com/

2

D.A.Consortium Inc.
Platform One Inc

MarketOne®

https://marketone.jp/support/

3

Hivestack Inc.
* Starts from December 12th.

“Hivestack DSP”

https://hivestack.com/

4

VOYAGE GROUP Inc.

“PORTO”

https://voyagegroup.com/

LIVE BOARD will continue to contribute to the creation of new value in the OOH market, such as through new partnerships with the aim of growing the DOOH market.

*1

OOH is a general term for advertising media encountered outside of home, such as transit and outdoor advertising. DOOH refers to advertising media using digital signage installed in transit facilities, outdoors, and in retail shops, etc.

*2

“Impressions” refers to the number of advertisement views.

*3

According to research by LIVE BOARD (as of December 4, 2019)

*4

RTB (Real-time bidding) is a system for bidding for individual advertising spots in real time.

*5

DSP (demand-side platform) is a platform that helps advertisers maximize the effectiveness of their advertisements in digital advertising.

[Overview of Each Company]

LIVE BOARD, Inc.

Company Name

LIVE BOARD, Inc.

Representative

Ichiro Jinnai, President and CEO

Location

7F Daiwa Aoyama Bldg., 3-1-30 Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Capital

¥2.5 billion

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

February 1, 2019

Major Business Areas

  • DOOH Advertising Distribution Platform Management
  • DOOH Advertising Media Development
  • DOOH Advertising Space Sales

SMN Corporation

Company Name

SMN Corporation

Representative

Ryuichi Ishii, President and Representative Director

Location

12F Osaki Wiz Tower, 2-11-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Capital

¥979.5 million

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

March 21, 2000

Major Business Areas

Marketing Technology Business

D.A.Consortium Inc.

Company Name

D.A.Consortium Inc.

Representative

Masaya Shimada, President & CEO

Location

Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Capital

¥4,031 million

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

December 2, 1996

Major Business Areas

  • Online Media Transaction Related Business
  • Solution Service
  • Ad Operations Business

Platform One Inc

Company Name

Platform One Inc

Representative

Naoki Toyofuku, President

Location

Yebisu Garden Place Tower 33F 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Capital

¥250 million

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

February 1, 2011

Major Business Areas

  • Digital Advertising Trading Platform development / operation
  • Digital Advertising Space buying / selling
  • Technology services

Hivestack Inc.

Company Name

Hivestack Inc.

Representative

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder and CEO

Location

118 Rue Saint-Pierre Montreal, QC H2Y 2L7, CANADA

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

2017

Major Business Areas

A location-based marketing technology (“MarTech*”) company that offers a full-stack DOOH advertisement distribution platform

* The word “MarTech” is formed as a combination of the words “marketing” and “technology.”

VOYAGE GROUP Inc.

Company Name

VOYAGE GROUP Inc.

Representative

Shinsuke Usami, CEO

Location

15F SHIBUYA SOLASTA, 1-21-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043

Capital

¥10 million

Commencement of business/

Date of Establishment

October 8, 1999

Major Business Areas

  • Ad Platform business
  • Point Media Business
  • Incubation Business

 

Contacts

Akio Kobayashi, LIVE BOARD PR Office (at Dentsu PR)
+81-3-6263-9092
info.release@liveboard.co.jp

#Hashtags

Contacts

Akio Kobayashi, LIVE BOARD PR Office (at Dentsu PR)
+81-3-6263-9092
info.release@liveboard.co.jp