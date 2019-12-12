Four Companies Enter a Primary Partnership for “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIVE BOARD, Inc. (“LIVE BOARD”) has entered into primary partnership agreements with four companies regarding “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE,” a digital-out-of-home (“DOOH*1”) advertisement initiative that enables programmatic transaction of impression-based DOOH advertisements, with automation of all phases, from advertisement planning to buying and selling of advertising spots and distribution. Going forward, LIVE BOARD will promote the project together with four primary partner companies, and will sequentially start providing the service from December 12. This will represent the first impression*2-based programmatic OOH advertisement offering in Japan*3.
Since its founding in February 2019, LIVE BOARD has garnered praise from many advertisers for greatly expanding the number of DOOH advertising spots, by collaborating with media companies and developing its own media, and for introducing the new concept of impressions to the OOH industry.
Using “LIVE BOARD MARKETPLACE” will enable flexible, performance-based transactions of DOOH advertisements in the same way as Internet-based programmatic advertising.
Key Points Regarding Programmatic OOH Advertisements
- Enables RTB*4 for DOOH media on a DSP*5.
- Bid prices, budgets, and advertisement formats and specifications can be set and changed freely as with programmatic advertising.
- The number of impressions can be checked on the DSP admin screen.
- Advertisements can be delivered from around the world to DOOH media in Japan.
LIVE BOARD has entered into primary partnership agreements with the following companies and will jointly promote the project.
[Primary Partners]
No.
Company name
Service name
1
SMN Corporation
“Logicad”
2
D.A.Consortium Inc.
MarketOne®
3
Hivestack Inc.
“Hivestack DSP”
4
VOYAGE GROUP Inc.
“PORTO”
LIVE BOARD will continue to contribute to the creation of new value in the OOH market, such as through new partnerships with the aim of growing the DOOH market.
*1
OOH is a general term for advertising media encountered outside of home, such as transit and outdoor advertising. DOOH refers to advertising media using digital signage installed in transit facilities, outdoors, and in retail shops, etc.
*2
“Impressions” refers to the number of advertisement views.
*3
According to research by LIVE BOARD (as of December 4, 2019)
*4
RTB (Real-time bidding) is a system for bidding for individual advertising spots in real time.
*5
DSP (demand-side platform) is a platform that helps advertisers maximize the effectiveness of their advertisements in digital advertising.
[Overview of Each Company]
LIVE BOARD, Inc.
Company Name
LIVE BOARD, Inc.
Representative
Ichiro Jinnai, President and CEO
Location
7F Daiwa Aoyama Bldg., 3-1-30 Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Capital
¥2.5 billion
Commencement of business/
Date of Establishment
February 1, 2019
Major Business Areas
SMN Corporation
Company Name
SMN Corporation
Representative
Ryuichi Ishii, President and Representative Director
Location
12F Osaki Wiz Tower, 2-11-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Capital
¥979.5 million
Commencement of business/
Date of Establishment
March 21, 2000
Major Business Areas
Marketing Technology Business
D.A.Consortium Inc.
Company Name
D.A.Consortium Inc.
Representative
Masaya Shimada, President & CEO
Location
Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Capital
¥4,031 million
Commencement of business/
Date of Establishment
December 2, 1996
Major Business Areas
Platform One Inc
Company Name
Platform One Inc
Representative
Naoki Toyofuku, President
Location
Yebisu Garden Place Tower 33F 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Capital
¥250 million
Commencement of business/
Date of Establishment
February 1, 2011
Major Business Areas
Hivestack Inc.
Company Name
Hivestack Inc.
Representative
Andreas Soupliotis, Founder and CEO
Location
118 Rue Saint-Pierre Montreal, QC H2Y 2L7, CANADA
Commencement of business/
Date of Establishment
2017
Major Business Areas
A location-based marketing technology (“MarTech*”) company that offers a full-stack DOOH advertisement distribution platform
* The word “MarTech” is formed as a combination of the words “marketing” and “technology.”
VOYAGE GROUP Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Establishment
|
|
