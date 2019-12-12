Integrated Expert Solutions From Wolters Kluwer Help Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC Optimize Their Tax Compliance Practice and Build Tighter Client Advisory Relationships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the next part of its series showcasing future-ready tax and accounting firms that are achieving peak performance by embracing digital transformation, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting takes a look at Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC, a firm based in Longmont, Colorado. Founded as a mother-daughter team in 2002, it has quickly evolved into a firm that offers tax, accounting, and consulting services for individuals and small businesses, as well as specializes in non-profit and local government audits.

Experiencing steady growth since its founding, Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC has come to face many of the same challenges that its peers in smaller communities are struggling with today. A limited pool of tax and accounting professionals in the area poses many recruitment challenges. A steadily growing client base is putting increased stress on existing workflows, and the sheer volume of client data that now has to be managed makes current systems inadequate and in need of replacement. To help address these challenges and to position the firm for continued growth, Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC chose to implement the cloud-based CCH Axcess™ platform, including the CCH Axcess™ Tax, CCH Axcess™ Document, CCH Axcess™ Practice, and CCH Axcess™ Workstream modules, together with the fully integrated CCH® ProSystem fx® Scan with AutoFlow Technology solution from Wolters Kluwer.

“We are in a small town and there are not a lot of CPAs here, so when we're sourcing for additional staff, sometimes we have to pull from surrounding communities. CCH Axcess gives us the ability for our staff to be able to work from home. It's super helpful if they are able to at least work remotely for a couple of days a week,” explains Barbara Clausen, CPA and Managing Partner, Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC. “One of the other big areas where CCH Axcess has been a huge help for us is with workflow management. Things like the ability to track when returns come into the office, where they are in the office, who prepared the returns last year, and what the total budget was on the returns. And it helps our staff stay on top of their workload management.”

Moving to the cloud gave Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC the option to let staff work from home, providing the flexibility they need to attract and retain top talent. With CCH Axcess Workstream, they are now better able to track client engagements from beginning to end, always staying on top of work moving through the firm. Their billing process has been greatly simplified with CCH Axcess Practice while CCH ProSystem fx Scan with AutoFlow Technology and CCH Axcess Document have worked in unison to help the firm reduce the amount of time spent organizing source documents and tracking down files.

“We also didn't want to be maintaining all of our client data on a server. We wanted somebody else who had more experience managing data and not have to be worried about it. Now, we have access to everything we need right there in the cloud and don’t really need to access our office network for any reason. You can do it all remotely,” adds Clausen.

“Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC is a great example of how forward-thinking firms regardless of size are embracing digital transformation, moving to the cloud, and modernizing practices to achieve peak performance,” said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. “By infusing innovation and technology into their daily workflows in ways that are most meaningful to accounting professionals and their clients, Wolters Kluwer is bringing to market powerful tools to help firms attract top talent, deliver modern client experiences, and build more efficient workflows that drive higher productivity.”

Watch this short video to learn more about why Clausen & Associates CPAs, PC chose the award-winning CCH Axcess platform to be more efficient, increase staff productivity, and strike the right work/life balance for its employees. To hear additional stories from firms that are achieving peak performance with proven solutions from Wolters Kluwer, please click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.