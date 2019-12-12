MedX Holdings, Inc. (MEDH) Reduces Outstanding Shares by 93,117,200 Ahead of Management Changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH) (the Company) is pleased to announce the retirement and cancellation of 93,117,200 shares of Common Stock back to the Transfer Agent (Corporate Stock Transfer). The current Outstanding Common Shares of the company are now 53,499,016.

MedX Holdings, in anticipation of changes in Management, approved the cancellation of the original common stock control block previously held by outgoing CEO, Mark Miller. Mr. Miller, through an agreement with the incoming team, agreed to issue Preferred A Shares in restricted book entry form and surrender the Common Stock in order to demonstrate more transparency and increase shareholder value.

The company will be going through a series of transitions in the coming weeks. These changes include personnel and business direction. As previously announced, the company believes the opportunity to make BioHydro and its pharmaceutical grade water endeavors central to the MedX portfolio will present much greater revenue growth prospects than the company’s current residential construction initiatives.

Stated CEO, Mark Miller: “All of the necessary measures have been put in place to bring success to the company and value to the shareholders. While I am sad that my tenure will be ending, I am excited for the new management team taking over to lead MedX Holdings into the future.”

