Edgeworth Economics Launches Data Analytics Firm

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgeworth Economics, an economic and quantitative consulting ﬁrm that provides economic analysis and expert testimony for clients facing complex litigation, regulatory, and other challenges, today announced the launch of sister company Edgeworth Analytics. The new offering will provide training and consulting to business operations professionals on data and statistical concepts and is designed to meet the growing demand for sound data analysis in a range of day-to-day business services including human resources and marketing.

“Data is vital. Efficient, effective, accurate analysis of data is more critical than ever for running an organization and ensuring its key functions are nimble, responsive, and contributing to the greatest possible return on investment,” said Dr. John Johnson, Founder and CEO of Edgeworth and one of the world’s most prominent econometricians practicing today.

Dr. Johnson also announced that Bill Ford, Edgeworth’s Director of Strategy, will oversee all day-to-day operations of Edgeworth Analytics. Mr. Ford has extensive experience in product development and financial consulting. He has worked with clients to develop insights from their data while also providing them with the training and tools needed to continue their data journey. Mr. Ford’s experience has ranged from developing Excel-based templates to developing in-house analytic applications to maximize efficiency, standardize client reports, and minimize errors.

The volume and complexity of data has grown such that business professionals are overwhelmed by their own information. It is becoming more and more difficult for critical functions like human resources to keep up with data flows, let alone effectively analyze and apply data to improve functional and organizational operations. Edgeworth Analytics teaches methods for gathering, organizing, analyzing, and applying data—transforming data analytics from a source of anxiety to a consistent driver of stronger operational and competitive performance.

Making data analytics accessible and easy to understand is central to the Edgeworth Analytics mission. The firm applies a communication style pioneered by Edgeworth Economics, whose success depends on being able to communicate highly technical, complicated concepts simply and clearly to audiences like corporate leaders, juries, and judges. Meanwhile, the Edgeworth analytical techniques are rooted in rigorous approaches developed by PhD economists from world-class institutions like MIT and Stanford, and applied in Fortune 500 companies, high-profile litigation, and complex regulatory proceedings.

ABOUT EDGEWORTH ECONOMICS

Edgeworth Economics is an economic and quantitative consulting ﬁrm that provides economic analysis and expert testimony for clients facing complex litigation, regulatory, and other challenges involving antitrust, class certification, intellectual property, and labor and employment. Edgeworth’s expert economists, statisticians, data analysts, and other professionals assist clients with innovative solutions rooted in the rigorous application of economic principles and hard data. Organizations including leading law ﬁrms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies rely on Edgeworth Economics to help them navigate through their most critical legal disputes and other challenges.

ABOUT EDGEWORTH ANALYTICS

Through education and consulting, Edgeworth Analytics empowers professionals and organizations to unlock data’s potential. Data is the lifeblood of every organization. But the amount and complexity of data grows every day. Using proven methods for gathering, structuring, analyzing, and applying data, we help transform analytics from a source of anxiety to a consistent driver of stronger operational and competitive performance. Our unique approaches are rooted in the expertise and real-world experience of our sister company Edgeworth Economics—a firm of PhD economists who rigorously apply economic principles and hard data to high-stakes litigation, regulatory, and other challenges.

Edgeworth Analytics makes data analysis accessible and easy to understand for practitioners across a range of business services—including human resources and marketing—as well as in government, media, and polling. Our teaching program equips professionals to become comfortable with data and to better understand their KPIs and dashboards. In our consulting service, our team works closely with clients to deliver key insights and targeted recommendations, while providing a working understanding of sound data analysis long after the project ends.