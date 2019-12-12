TVSquared and NBC/Telemundo Owned Stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks Partner to Offer Local Advertisers TV Attribution Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal, and the NBC Sports Regional Networks (RSNs) have formed a partnership with TVSquared, the global leader in TV attribution. Effective immediately, all 42 NBC and Telemundo owned stations and nine RSNs can provide advertisers, in every market covered by the stations and RSNs, with a same-day view into how their linear and digital TV campaigns are directly impacting business outcomes.

The local TV attribution solution used by all NBC and Telemundo owned stations and the RSNs is powered by TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform, and provides advertisers with transparent, timely proof of performance. With real-time analytics, advertisers can tie ad exposure to real-world business outcomes that quantify TV’s immediate impact, including website traffic, app engagement, search, SMS/phone activity, and actual sales. Live, actionable insights can be leveraged to optimize performance and inform schedule changes for maximum ROI.

NBC/Telemundo owned stations and RSN local advertisers can leverage the TVSquared platform to:

Evaluate the performance of both linear and OTT advertising

Measure how ad campaigns directly impact multiple business-specific KPIs

Optimize buys to reach audience segments that both respond and convert to improve ROI

Maximize local TV’s reach and effectiveness by scaling across 30 markets to get in front of both English and Spanish-speaking consumers

Understand TV performance at a granular level, including by day, daypart, program, genre and creative

“In the past 12 months, we’ve made several enhancements to the way our sales teams do business to help us showcase the power and reach of local TV. From measuring ad campaigns through impressions and through multiple currencies, to now providing our clients with same-day attribution, the tools at our disposal will help our ad sales teams better serve advertisers/clients, while allowing us to stay on the vanguard of our rapidly changing media industry,” added Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

"This initiative is monumental for the local media space because, not only does it provide transparent proof of performance to advertisers, but it also unifies the measurement of linear and OTT buys in a single platform. Brands and agencies working with NBC/Telemundo owned stations and RSNs have the timely, actionable performance insights needed to maximize the business impact of campaigns across both linear and digital TV,” said Jo Kinsella, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP, TVSquared.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for linear and digital TV attribution. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations and subsidiary digital businesses serving 30 markets, a regional news network, two national multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, and LX, a new digital news brand and soon-to-launch over-the-air and streaming network designed for Gen Z and millennial audiences, a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company. The local TV stations can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, and produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

About NBC Sports Regional Networks

NBC Sports Regional Networks is NBC Sports Group’s portfolio of nine regional networks that delivers more than 2,200 live sporting events and original content to more than 35 million homes. Aligned within Eastern and Western Divisions, the NBC Sports Regional Networks are: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia +, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington + and SNY; and NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago+, and NBC Sports Northwest. For more information on NBC Sports Group properties, including press releases, photos, talent and executive bios, headshots and logos, please visit www.NBCSportsGroupPressBox.com.