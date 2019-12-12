Corry Capital Advisors Expands Global Relationship with Northern Trust with Appointment to Administer U.S. Commingled Funds

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust has been appointed by Corry Capital Advisors (CCA) to provide fund administration and related services for CCA’s U.S. commingled funds. Pittsburgh-based CCA selected Northern Trust earlier this year to provide fund administration and depositary services for Irish-domiciled funds to support its expansion into Europe and distribution of its longevity-based life settlement strategies to new investors.

“Northern Trust has provided exceptional client service and broad-based capabilities across asset classes and investment strategies,” said William Corry, founder and general manager of Corry Capital Advisors. “We look forward to expanding our relationship through this new mandate for our U.S. funds.”

“CCA’s selection of Northern Trust to provide fund administration for its U.S. commingled funds demonstrates the seamless nature of our global service model,” said Kimberly Evans, head of Private Capital Administration in North America. “By providing superior client service and support for CCA in Ireland, Northern Trust gave our client confidence that we are best positioned to administer their funds in the U.S. We look forward to continuing to partner with CCA to help them achieve their strategic goals.”

With approximately US$1.3 billion in assets under management, CCA invests in non-contestable life insurance policies and utilizes a proprietary methodology to target consistent returns based on actuarial predictability for clients including public pension funds, Taft Hartley pension plans and family offices.

Northern Trust Alternative Fund Services provides a full range of middle and back office solutions to more than 100 private equity managers across the globe. It supports diverse and complex fund structures across multiple domiciles and jurisdictions and has expertise in alternative investment vehicles, including private equity, private debt, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure and real asset investment vehicles.

Northern Trust was named Private Equity Administrator of the Year by Global Investor in 2019 for the third consecutive year and has been recognized for technology innovation including applications for accounting, portfolio management, reporting and analysis, as well as the first commercially available blockchain solution designed to help manage private equity workflow.

About Northern Trust

