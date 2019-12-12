State Street Announces New ETF Servicing Arrangement with VanEck

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, announced today it has expanded its servicing arrangement with leading global investment firm, VanEck, to provide Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) services for nearly $40 billion of its clients’ assets.

“We are pleased to build on our existing relationship with VanEck and announce this new servicing arrangement,” said Frank Koudelka, Global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. “We continue to devote significant resources to servicing the ETF structure and continually seek to improve our proprietary, core platform as well as providing strategic advice to our clients.”

As part of this arrangement State Street will provide a variety of back office services, including accounting and certain administration functions, for more than 60 VanEck funds.

“State Street has long been considered a pioneer in the ETF servicing industry,” said John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer, Mutual Funds and ETFs, from VanEck. “We are confident that their technology, along with their dedicated staff that understands the ETF ecosystem, will enhance our ability to service shareholders and will allow us to focus on creating new and innovative ETFs.”

State Street also announced that it now services close to 70 percent of US ETF and exchange trade products (ETP) assets under management.1 Additionally, State Street was recently named Best ETF Administrator for the 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Service Awards and Best ETF Administrator and Best ETF Custodian at the 2019 ETF Express Awards.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street’s express written consent.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 12/31/2020

2868226.1.1.AM.RTL

1 ETFGI U.S. ETF and ETP October 2019 report