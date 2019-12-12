Copyright Clearance Center Launches RightFind Navigate

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces the launch of RightFind® Navigate for researchers to find relevant content more quickly and easily through contextualized discovery, machine learning, and smart data.

Designed to streamline access to a broad spectrum of research information and data, RightFind Navigate securely unifies licensed content sources, publicly available data, and internal proprietary content, empowering researchers to reveal connections and drive innovation. The solution provides a flexible, scalable, open ecosystem designed to maximize organizations’ return on their content and data investments.

Additionally, CCC announces an agreement with Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics, to enable direct access to Cortellis and Web of Science digital content sources through RightFind Navigate.

The agreement with Clarivate adds to the dozens of available RightFind Navigate connectors with leading licensed and public data sources including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Information for Industry (IFI), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) with custom proprietary integrations available based on each organization’s unique needs.

“With the growing volume of published and proprietary information, research-driven organizations need advanced tools to help users find relevant content and extract insights more effectively,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Markets, CCC. “RightFind Navigate breaks down inefficiencies caused by information silos by streamlining access through a single intuitive interface.”

“The Cortellis and Web of Science solutions are used by thousands of organizations around the world to accelerate innovation with high-quality, comprehensive and actionable intelligence,” said Gavin Coney, Global Head of Science Group Alliances, Clarivate Analytics. “We’re excited to partner with CCC to give our shared customers a new way to gain even more value from Clarivate solutions through integration with RightFind Navigate.”

“Knowledge is the fuel that powers the information economy. Commercial enterprises in all industry sectors derive this knowledge from data and content that comes in many formats and from many disparate sources,” said Tatiana Khayrullina, Director, Lead Analyst of Scientific & Technical Solutions, Outsell Inc. “As organizations expand investments in these data sources, it’s critical to offer knowledge workers integrated access. With RightFind Navigate, CCC is providing its customers with a reliable discovery engine to support the research process by enabling users to locate and access the critical content their organizations invest in.”

RightFind Navigate is part of CCC’s RightFind Suite, a set of application modules that integrate seamlessly with CCC’s annual copyright licenses and customer subscriptions. RightFind provides a single integrated and scalable solution to meet the evolving needs of today’s research organizations. RightFind was recently named “Best E-Discovery Solution” by KMWorld in its inaugural Readers’ Choice Awards. RightFind was also included on KMWorld’s list of “Trend-Setting Products of 2019.”

With 40 years’ experience working with content creators and users, CCC has a long history of building efficient solutions to address industry challenges. Led by content workflow experts with experience helping research organizations around the globe, CCC processes data feeds from nearly all major publishing houses and metadata aggregators accounting for more than 120M unique records per year across a wide range of industries. CCC also manages over 950 million rights and helps to promote collaboration and simplify copyright compliance.

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiary RightsDirect, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.