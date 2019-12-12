128 Technology and Snet Systems Announce Partnership for Network Infrastructure Service

128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, today announced a partnership with Snet Systems to offer a highly reliable and secure managed SD-WAN service, called SWAN, powered by 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, today announced a partnership with Snet Systems, a leading network integrator headquartered in Seoul, Korea, to offer a highly reliable and secure managed SD-WAN service, called SWAN, powered by 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router. This partnership enables Snet Systems to offer a comprehensive network infrastructure service that helps enterprise customers drive business success quickly in complex IT environments.

Snet Systems is the latest managed service provider to join the 128 Technology Managed Service Solution Partner Program, which enables service providers to create new revenue streams by leveraging 128 Technology’s 128T Networking Platform. Snet Systems has two decades of industry experience consulting, designing, establishing and maintaining network infrastructure across platforms such as unified communications (UC), data centers, cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile networks.

Conventional, hardware-based SD-WAN offerings rely on tunneling protocols like IPSEC, which add complexity and inefficiency to networks and cause application performance to break down. 128 Technology’s 128T Networking Platform is tunnel-free, meaning that network traffic is more easily routed to better pathways when there is more network congestion.

128 Technology’s agile WAN connectivity is built for today’s business applications and services and includes enhanced performance and security compared to competing hardware-based approaches to SD-WAN.

Key benefits of Snet System’s partnership with 128 Technology include better connectivity for mission-critical applications, enhanced security based on a “Zero-Trust” model, reduced operations cost by eliminating firewalls and VPNs and by reducing cloud rental costs, reasonable service pricing and better network functionality for edge locations.

“ Snet Systems has always been focused on building technology solutions that exceed enterprise requirements for next generation network infrastructures. When searching for a partner, our team was convinced by 128 Technology’s radical approach to session awareness and session state,” said Inchul Yoo, Chief Technology Officer, Snet System. “ We are excited to partner with 128 Technology to leverage the 128T Networking Platform solution to enhance our customers’ productivity, bandwidth efficiency and profitability with our SWAN solution.”

“ 128 Technology is built on enabling the agility and flexibility that come with software-based routing. We thrive when we partner with those who share our vision of next generation networking,” said Kaz Kuroda, Managing Director APAC, 128 Technology. “ Snet Systems’ extensive array of products and services meets the vast opportunities in the marketplace. Partnering with 128 Technology will benefit its customers by helping future-proof their networks with a truly software-centric approach to SD-WAN.”

To learn more about 128 Technology’s mission to set the network free, visit here.

About Snet

Snet Systems is Cisco Gold Partner since 2002 in Korea. We have years of comprehensive experience in architecting technology solutions that best fit a customer’s requirements for a next generation network infrastructure. Snet Systems consults, designs, establishes, and maintains all infrastructure of network, security, unified communication, as well as data center solution, Cloud Service, Internet of Thing(IoT), SDN Application, and Mobile Network Solution. In addition, the company has a sustainable growth system through synergy management with its affiliates, Goodus, Goodus Data, Goodus Smart Solutions, and overseas branch offices in Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.

To learn more about Snet Systems, visit http://www.snetsystems.com/01Aboutus_01Generalinfo.do

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies’ digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, ‘America’s technology highway’, the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.