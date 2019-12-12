Vivint Solar Chooses InMoment to Light the Way through the Customer Journey

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Solar, a leading, full-service residential solar company, has chosen InMoment, the leading provider of experience intelligence (XI), as its primary technology platform to expand its Voice of Customer (VoC) program. Vivint Solar customers must go through an important process to begin operating their homes with solar power; alongside this customer journey, InMoment offers the company its strategic guidance and VoC Data to simplify the customer experience and establish genuine relationships, enabling Vivint Solar to look beyond numbers and into actual customer stories.

Prior to InMoment, Vivint Solar had been working with a previous vendor. However, Vivint Solar knew it needed a more unified and comprehensive perspective of the customer experience throughout every part of the customer journey. The company chose InMoment because of its strategic services and expertise, allowing for a true partnership in creating and implementing a more thoughtful and innovative approach to customer feedback, while simultaneously helping the bottom line.

“Our migration from our previous vendor to InMoment was quick and seamless,” said Chuck Browne, Director of Customer Experience from Vivint Solar. “We were in need of a technology provider who could be more than just a DIY vendor, we needed a strategic partner. InMoment helps us understand the core of every customer experience, giving us real customer stories and, therefore, the ability to create the best experiences for our customers.”

With InMoment’s experience intelligence, Vivint Solar is able to simplify its existing surveys to shift questions from focusing on numbers to focusing on customer stories. This shift has transformed Vivint Solar’s insights into actionable intelligence, driving real, lasting change.

As the residential solar industry continues to expand, Vivint Solar affirms that it can remain a leader by improving key points throughout the customer experience. Preceding InMoment, Vivint Solar was manually sifting through customer comments, creating tags and finding patterns in feedback. However, with InMoment’s advanced text analytics, Vivint Solar now has the capability to efficiently search through all these comments in seconds with InMoment’s Explore feature.

“Working with Vivint Solar is a great opportunity for InMoment because of the way they are changing the game of how people are interacting with and using solar energy,” said Andrew Park, VP of Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment. “Vivint Solar’s authentic customer outreach is propelled by InMoment’s experience intelligence to allow for a better perspective of the customer experience.”

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider assisting over 178,000 homeowners in 23 states. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Vivint Solar helps homeowners power their homes with clean, renewable energy by offering customized system designs, installations, and monitoring services.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world’s leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.