phoenixNAP Expands Partnership with Telia Carrier to Increase Network Capacity and Support Growth in The Phoenix Market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced that Telia Carrier has upgraded its network presence in its Phoenix Metro mega data center. The latest upgrade allows phoenixNAP to provide scalable multi-terabit capacity and connectivity, enhancing the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet, and IPX services for operators, content providers, and enterprises alike.

Over the past few years, the Greater Phoenix region has become a major traffic hub for data-center operators in the US due to its sustainable power costs, attractive tax rates, and the growing number of companies expanding into the region. Telia Carrier’s expanded presence in phoenixNAP addresses the growing demand for high-capacity services, bolstering phoenixNAP as a leader in the market based on capacity deployed for hybrid colocation and hyperscale customers.

“To ensure uninterrupted connectivity for our clients, we’re always evaluating cost-effective options to expand our global footprint and improve our network,” said Ian McClarty, president of phoenixNAP. “As we were working to boost our network, we knew that Telia Carrier, a long-time partner of phoenixNAP, would enable us to deliver network consistency and performance to meet the demands of our growing, global, and dynamic clients.”

“Our continued partnership with phoenixNAP and investment in the Phoenix market is a testament to our customer-driven approach adding additional diversity and capacity as we expand our global IP backbone,” said Stephen Hartman, Head of Sales, Americas at Telia Carrier. “The demand for IP and other big bandwidth services throughout Phoenix is growing at an incredible rate as more businesses and data center operators enter the market and leverage hybrid cloud ecosystems. We deliver a global alternative carrier solution and are continually expanding our network to ensure we have the capacity and reach to meet the dynamic demands of phoenixNAP and their end clients for flexible traffic-intensive workflows at scale.”

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades, Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting 300 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT businesses requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients’ business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.