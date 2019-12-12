Iteris Awarded $2 Million Contract to Provide Traffic Engineering Design Services for Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded a $2.05 million sub-contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) to provide traffic operations analysis and traffic engineering design services for a new light rail transit (LRT) system in Los Angeles County. The project represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ transit system solutions in southern California and nationwide.

Under the terms of the two-year sub-contract agreement, with Gannett Fleming, Inc., which is extendable for six additional years for design and construction support operations, Iteris will provide design services for a new LRT system at more than 60 signalized intersection as part of the $1.3 billion East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project. The project continues Iteris’ active involvement in the development of LA Metro’s transit system for the past 25 years.

“We are proud to be part of the team that will design and implement this groundbreaking project for LA Metro, which involves the integration of urban rail transit within a major arterial corridor in Los Angeles County,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “In support of Los Angeles County’s Measure M Program, we look forward to incorporating advanced design solutions, intersection traffic control technologies and signal system communications to ultimately improve safety and efficiency for the more than 25,000 daily transit riders.”

This LRT project will include 14 at-grade stations, mostly in the median of Van Nuys Boulevard, with an overall travel time of just over 30 minutes, serving an expected 30,000 daily transit riders by 2040. Currently, buses operating along the corridor represent the seventh-highest transit ridership in the Metro system.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2022, which will enable the service to open for operation in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

