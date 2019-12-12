Compulink Announces New Capability to Connect to Multiple Specialty Registries

NEWBURY PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the creator of Advantage SMART Practice®, an all-in-one, specialty-specific EHR, and practice management solution, today announced a partnership with FIGmd, the leading developer of clinical data registries. This partnership will provide Compulink’s clients with the capability to connect to multiple specialty registries and/or directly report on Quality Payment Program (QPP) data to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

FIGmd is a leading provider of clinical data registries, quality reporting, and data analytics solutions to practices, providers, specialty societies, enterprises, payers, EMR vendors, and CROs. Renowned for offering seamless data connectivity solutions to specialty registries so as to allow providers meet MIPS and other quality reporting requirements as well as contribute in ongoing research and quality improvement efforts, it has garnered the trust of more than 20 medical societies and their registries over the years.

“At FIGmd, we create breakthrough solutions in data collection, measurement, analysis and reporting that make what used to be very complex, very simple,” said FIGmd CEO Sanket Baralay. “We look forward to this new partnership with Compulink to support their customers in helping them report to clinical registries,” he added.

Designed to maximize efficiencies and improve profitability, Advantage includes specialty-specific EHR, practice management, inventory management, ASC, optical POS (for eyecare providers), e-commerce, and mobile patient engagement. The company also provides an expert revenue cycle management service for its clients. Advantage meets QPP reporting requirements as a 2015 ONC Certified EHR for MIPS and is used by more than 20,000 providers in over 4,700 locations, 60 ASCs, and 19 universities and colleges.

“Compulink has developed strong partnerships and continued collaborations with its clients and industry vendors with the main goal of making it easier for providers to share data across systems,” said Link Wilson, CEO and product architect for Compulink. “As a partner of FIGmd, we are committed to ensuring our customers have access to connect to specialty registries to meet quality improvement requirements.”

About FIGmd

FIGmd, Inc. provides clinical data registry, analytics and data reporting solutions to medical practices, specialty societies, medical professional associations, hospitals, health systems, payers and others. With zero impact on workflow, FIGmd's technologies, solutions and customization capabilities allow organizations to massively scale their projects in a timely and cost-effective manner. For more information on how FIGmd's solutions can result in productive and actionable data, visit www.figmd.com.

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

A leader in specialty-specific, all-in-one EHR and Practice Management solutions for 34 years, Compulink’s Advantage SMART Practice uses artificial intelligence to improve clinical and financial results. Designed to maximize your time while seeing patients, Advantage includes everything you need to optimize workflow including EHR, PM, ASC, patient engagement, and RCM.