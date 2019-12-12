POTTERY BARN BRANDS PARTNER WITH FLOUR SHOP’S AMIRAH KASSEM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today celebrate the launch of Flour Shop x Pottery Barn Brands, the colorful home furnishings collaboration with Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop, the bakery known for its signature treats and social media-famous “Rainbow Explosion Cake.” Amirah believes in the power of celebrating every day like it’s a birthday, and uses her cakes as an artistic medium. Inspired by Flour Shop’s spirited approach to baking, the interior décor collections incorporate rainbow-hues, sprinkles and sequins to bring Amirah’s “Birthday Lifestyle” into the home space.

Pottery Barn brands have artfully expressed Flour Shop’s signature icons into textiles, occasional furniture, decorative accessories and wall art. Cara the Unicorn, a magical, gold-horned character featured on many of Flour Shop’s most famous treats, appears on backpacks, lunch boxes and bedding. Sparking imaginative play, a plush and silver sequined toy version of the “Rainbow Explosion Cake” features four pieces that pull apart to re-create the experience of cutting into the real confection. This collection marks the second time a Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brand partnered with Flour Shop and Kassem. Earlier this year, sister brand Williams Sonoma introduced a collection of kitchen and baking accessories with Flour Shop.

“Amirah infuses a sense of playfulness and fun into everything she creates,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “From the vibrant tabletop to the bold bedding, the Flour Shop collaboration offers our customers designs that create the backdrop for life’s everyday celebrations.”

“I'm so excited to be collaborating with Pottery Barn to put together the most magical collection ever! Every day I see customers come into Flour Shop and the environment instantly fills them with sprinkles and smiles! I wanted to design a playful collection for the home that created that exact same feeling, or what I call the Birthday Lifestyle. You can mix and match a colorful piece for any room, or go full rainbow glitter, it's up to you. Just have fun!” said Amirah Kassem.

