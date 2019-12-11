Linx and B2W announce partnership consolidating Omnichannel experience in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2W, which owns brands such as Americanas.com, Submarino and Shoptime, has just signed a partnership with Linx, the leader and specialist in technology for retail, as a solution provider that will strengthen its O2O (online to offline) strategy. Because of this, consumers will have as key benefits the shipping cost and delivery time reductions for products purchased online.

Another advantage is the geolocation service embedded to B2W’s online platforms. This will allow the consumer to know in which stores the product they wish to purchase can be faster picked-up. If they prefer, there will also be the possibility to receive the item at their address, through Linx´s and B2W´s logistics partners.

“Linx is bringing to Brazil the first real cases of omnichannel operations and our partnership with B2W is an important step in our evolution," said Jean Klaumann, vice president of Linx Digital. According to him, “This is another unique opportunity for more than 50,000 Linx’s customer retailers.”

This experience became possible through Linx's technology investments in omnichannel. The launch of Linx OMNI OMS (Order Management System) solution has become the benchmark in the country and has allowed several leading brands like Nike, Boticário, Drogaria Pacheco SP, Centauro, Hering, Alpargatas, Vivara, Lojas Marisa, TokStok, RiHappy, Inbrands, Restoque, among others, to promote the transformation from offline to online in their relationship with their consumers. "On average, our customers who adopted the Linx Omni OMS solution grew their online sales by 37% in the first year," says Klaumann.

From North to South America

Brazil is experiencing an unique moment for the retail sector with the consolidation of the concept known as 'omnichannel' in the country. In the United States, this is already a reality that is working. A survey by Gartner points out that 26% of consumers shopped online and picked up at physical stores in 2019. Studies also show that 54% of people who chose this modality had expected to collect the product within one hour of the transaction. “Linx's differential in the market is the ability to make this scenario possible in the Brazilian retail market,” concludes Klaumann.

About B2W

B2W Digital is the Latin American and its purpose is to connect people, businesses, products and services through a digital platform. B2W has the largest and most esteemed internet brands (Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime and SouBarato) and a rapidly growing Marketplace operation. The platform built over the last few years allows B2W Digital to also offer technology, logistics, distribution, customer service and payments services.

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 42.2% of retail market share, as IDC attests. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,000 employees distributed among its headquarters in Sao Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 American countries. To learn more, visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa.