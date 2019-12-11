Granite Awarded $14 Million Site Development Project in Illinois

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kenny Construction Company (“Kenny”), has been awarded a $14 million contract by Fermi Research Alliance, LLC for Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) Near Site Conventional Facilities (NSCF) Site Preparation Project at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) in Batavia, Illinois.

The LBNF Near Site will be home for a portion of the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), an international flagship science project to unlock the mysteries of neutrinos, hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab. By studying neutrinos, the most abundant matter particles in the universe, scientists at LBNF/DUNE will paint a clearer picture of the universe and how it works. Learn more about the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

Kenny is responsible for the site preparation construction to clear the proposed LBNF near the site of conflicting facilities so that the construction of the NSCF may proceed with minimal interruption to ongoing Fermilab operations.

Construction began in December 2019 and will be complete by early 2021.

