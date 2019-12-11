KBRA Assigns Ratings to Driven Brands Funding, LLC – Series 2019-3 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the ratings to a note class of Driven Brands Funding, LLC (the “Issuer”), a whole business securitization.

Driven Brands, Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) completed its first whole business securitization in July 2015. The transaction structure is a master trust, and the Issuer is issuing $115 million of Series 2019-3 Class A-1 Notes, which are variable funding notes. The Issuer is repaying and retiring the Series 2015-1 Class A-1 Notes in connection with this transaction.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2019-3 Notes, KBRA is affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s Series 2015-1 Class A-2 Notes, Series 2016-1 Class A-2 Notes, Series 2018-1 Class A-2 Notes, Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes and Series 2019-2 Class A-2 Notes (the “Outstanding Notes”) and is withdrawing the ratings on the Issuers’ Series 2015-1 Class A-1 Notes. The affirmation reflects both the collateral performance, which is in line with KBRA’s rating scenarios, and that the Outstanding Notes continue to pass their respective rating level stresses with the addition of the Series 2019-3 Class A-1 Notes.

Driven Brands is one of the largest franchisors in the aftermarket automobile services and parts distribution industries. The Company franchises, owns, operates and manages locations under the core brands of CARSTAR, Maaco, Meineke, 1-800-Radiator & A/C and Take 5 Oil Change. The collateral consists of all existing and future franchise agreements in the United States, royalties from existing and future company-operated locations, product sourcing agreements, existing and future collections and profits from company-operated Take 5 locations, related intellectual property and a license fee from Canadian franchises.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities published on November 28, 2017 and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018. KBRA also conducted an on-site operational review of Driven Brands at its Charlotte, NC headquarters in March 2018 and has met with the Company for updates.

Series and Class Rating Initial Note Amount Series 2019-3, Class A-1 BBB (sf) $115,000,000 Series and Class Rating Action Initial Note Amount Series 2019-2, Class A-2 Affirm $275,000,000 Series 2019-1, Class A-2 Affirm $300,000,000 Series 2018-1, Class A-2 Affirm $275,000,000 Series 2016-1, Class A-2 Affirm $45,000,000 Series 2015-1, Class A-2 Affirm $410,000,000 Series 2015-1, Class A-1 Withdraw $50,000,000

