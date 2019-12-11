First Tech Federal Credit Union Extends Official Credit Union Partnership With Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a continuation of the first corporate partnership of its kind between the two organizations, First Tech Federal Credit Union and the Portland Trail Blazers have extended their multi-year agreement. The partnership between these longstanding leaders in the Pacific Northwest and greater Silicon Forest represents a fusion of technology and sports entertainment that brings exciting new benefits to First Tech’s members in the region.

With nearly half of First Tech’s member base in the Pacific Northwest, this partnership continues to create an opportunity for the credit union to engage where members and Blazers fans come together.

“Our relationship with the Trail Blazers has resulted in a high degree of delight among our shared fan base and assisted us in welcoming more than 10,000 new members to the First Tech family,” says Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. “We look forward to sharing a bright future with the Trail Blazers organization and the more than 615,000 members of the First Tech family.”

Rooted in Portland’s technology community since 1952, First Tech proudly serves employees of select employer groups (SEGs) in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, including innovative companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, Nike, Tektronix, Puppet and Vestas. Many of First Tech’s SEGs are partners themselves with the Portland Trail Blazers, allowing the credit union to continue to build awareness and connect with some of the top technology companies in the area.

“It’s been great to see the positive impact that our partnership with the Trail Blazers has had on our employees, members and community,” says Chylon Pappas, VP of Marketing at First Tech. “One third of our members in Oregon have already requested the Trail Blazers branded First Tech debit card and we’re pleased to bring this great benefit, among many others, to our members.”

First Tech member benefits include the Trail Blazers branded affinity cards for eligible members as well as access to ticket giveaways and exclusive member discounts on tickets and at Rip City Clothing Co.

With this renewed partnership, First Tech will advance the partnership to a new level as a Rose City Partner. Companies at that level represent the highest degree of connection to the Trail Blazers brand.

“With the successful launch of our partnership with First Tech as the inaugural ‘Official Credit Union Partner’ of the Trail Blazers in 2017, we’re excited to continue this great relationship for years to come,” said Steve Scott, Senior Vice President of Revenue for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $12+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the nation’s premier credit union serving the world’s leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 600,000 members through its 41 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 35 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.