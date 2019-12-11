How Can Procurement Help Companies to Maximize Cash Flow? Request a Free Proposal from SpendEdge for Exhaustive Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on how procurement can help maximize cash flow.

Most companies fail to monitor the cash entering or leaving the company's accounts. This not only increases the possibility of financial risks but also negatively impacts the cash flow. Positive cash flow enhances stability improves buying power and opportunities for growth. It indicates the financial health and shows that the organization has the potential to generate and spend cash.

At SpendEdge, we understand that inventory management and a strong supplier relationship plays a key role in an organization's success. Therefore, we have highlighted a few ways through which procurement can make an impact on cash flow.

Strategies to Improve Cash Flow

Inventory management

Inventory plays a critical role in improving cash flow. It minimizes excesses and shortfalls, thereby, reducing the danger of losing sales due to running out of stock. Leveraging advantage of data analysis and software programs can be of great help for companies in maintaining the right inventory levels.

Using analytics in decision making

Analyzing procurement data can deliver valuable insights to companies in terms of order quantities, prices, and payment terms. It can identify ways to consolidate orders or vendors to improve rates. Analytics can compare real-time spending to the company's budget and make it easier to adjust spend. To know in detail, get in touch with our experts now!

Maximizing value from payment terms

Payment terms can be utilized by companies to maximize value. For instance, if a supplier offers a discount on early payment, organizations can pay the invoice in the given timeframe. If not, it is advisable to wait until the end of the invoice term. At times, it is possible to negotiate more favorable terms with suppliers.

