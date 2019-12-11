KBRA Releases Research – 2020 Sovereigns Outlook: A Story of Politics and Liquidity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its 2020 Sovereigns Outlook. KBRA’s sovereign coverage enters the new year with the vast majority of ratings having Stable Outlooks going into a cycle likely to be characterized by heightened geopolitical and domestic political risk as well as strong liquidity. KBRA maintains a portfolio of 10 sovereign ratings, although our global expansion requires macro views on many countries worldwide. This sector outlook summarizes the key macro themes that we expect to characterize the global political economy in 2020, and highlights KBRA’s perspectives on its rated sovereigns going into the new year.

The main takeaways in this report are:

The year 2020 is likely to be characterized by persistent global trade tensions, abundant global liquidity, sound but slowing global growth, and heightened domestic political risks.

Domestic currency leverage buildup in emerging markets, as well as synchronized reduction in interest rates worldwide, are likely to contribute to longer term credit risks emanating from local currency debt markets.

Idiosyncratic factors are equally if not more important than global macro factors in determining sovereign risk.

KBRA’s portfolio of rated sovereigns are on Stable Outlook except for Portugal (Positive Outlook) and the United Kingdom (Negative Outlook).

