School Benefit Services Is Now a PlanMember Financial Center in Sacramento

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marina Armbruster, founder of School Benefit Services in Sacramento, is pleased to announce her affiliation with PlanMember Securities Corporation. As a new PlanMember Financial Center, School Benefit Services will expand retirement and investment planning and financial education opportunities for educators in the Sacramento area, particularly Yuba, Sutter and Placer counties.

With more than $11 billion in assets, PlanMember specializes in the fee-based 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, advisors can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established 37 Financial Centers in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 nationally.

Marina Armbruster founded School Benefit Services in 2009 after 21 years in the financial services industry. She provides retirement planning services— including insurance products, Section 125 plans and other employee benefits—to educators in 10 school districts in Yuba, Sutter and Placer counties. She has more than 600 clients with $28 million in assets under management. Her affiliation as a PlanMember Financial Center began on November 5.

“I feel at home with PlanMember because they do what I do,” said Armbruster. “There aren’t many professionals in my area who focus on school systems, 403(b) and 457 plans. PlanMember specializes in that field so it’s a perfect fit for me. By joining PlanMember I feel I’m able to offer better products and services to my clients. Establishing my practice as a PlanMember Financial Center will also enable me to grow my business significantly.”

“Our affiliation with Marina and School Benefit Services supports PlanMember’s plans for expanding its Financial Center business model in California and across the country,” said Jon Ziehl, founder and CEO of PlanMember, “and we’re looking forward to a successful long-term relationship.”

PlanMember Securities Corporation is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning to the public education and nonprofit sectors for over three decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.