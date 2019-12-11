The Leonardo Museum and Zenerchi LLC Announce Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation and Salt Lake-based biomedical simulation and visualization AI company, Zenerchi™ (www.simviz.com) today announced their strategic partnership, the outgrowth of a joint venture agreement established in August of this year.

The agreement was under wraps prior to Zenerchi’s official launch on October 30, 2019. The companies are now coming forward as they prepare to share further details about their first joint exhibit in an announcement within the next few weeks.

“After more than a year of planning and discussions, we are delighted to formally announce our partnership with The Leonardo as we prepare to unveil the news of our first exhibit together,” said Zenerchi CEO and Chief Science Officer Bryan Brandenburg. “From its inception, The Leonardo’s vision has been to elevate and expand the intersections between science, technology, innovation and art.”

“There could be no better alignment for the immersive S.T.E.A.M. edutainment experience we are about to announce,” Brandenburg continued. “As we enter and expand our partnerships with global organizations and our presence grows worldwide, we believe there is no better place to launch our premiere exhibit than in our own Salt Lake City and Utah community.”

Leveraging and converging the most advanced capabilities of simulation including GUI/UX, AI, VR, AR and 3D technology, the Zenerchi technology platform has the potential to revolutionize the museum experience.

“Our museum puts the visitor at the center of every experience,” said Alexandra Hesse, Executive Director of the Leonardo Museum. “Zenerchi’s advanced visualization technology will allow us to do this in a completely immersive way that has the potential to transform the museum experience as we know it.”

“This partnership is also a key component of the next phase of our long-term business plan that will allow us realize the full potential of The Leonardo, continue to deliver on our mission, and to extend the impact we can make in the community for years to come.”

Zenerchi advisors include key industry players such as Dr. Michael Ferguson of Harvard Medical School, and Chris Jones of Microsoft Studios and TruGolf.

Dr. Dinesh Patel, a Salt Lake City venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, scientist, and philanthropist serves on the Board of Directors of both The Leonardo and Zenerchi LLC and is playing a key role in the continuing strategy and alignment of the two organizations.

To speed development and fuel innovation for the exhibit-destined technology, the partners plan to share space for key development functions within The Leonardo, which would allow for greater synergy and efficiency by housing technology, education, and exhibits teams within the same physical space. In keeping with its close alignment to the mission of The Leonardo, Zenerchi would bring its expertise to new community-driven S.T.E.A.M. programming for The Leonardo as well.

For more information on The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation in downtown Salt Lake City, visit www.theleonardo.org. For more information on Zenerchi, visit www.SimViz.com.

About The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation

The Leonardo is a non-profit, community-powered Museum of Creativity and Innovation in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah that engages individuals of all ages and backgrounds. A new breed of museum, The Leonardo combines science, technology, and art in exhibits and experiences that encourage hands-on learning, reasoning, creativity, problem solving and social exchange, so that visitors can have an individualized experience that sparks curiosity and encourages human reflection. Visit: www.TheLeonardo.org.

About Zenerchi

Zenerchi, LLC, (www.SimViz.com) is a private organization based in Salt Lake City, Utah and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with a mission to create the #1 4D human body simulator, 3D/VR/AR visualization and AI cloud platform in the world to empower a new era of uses. The education, diagnostic and business applications for the Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ will serve wellness, healthcare and biomedical education, as well as creating visualization capabilities far beyond our current technology realm.