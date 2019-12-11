Caliburn International Awarded Contract to Support U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Time & Cost, LLC, a Caliburn company (Caliburn-PT&C), has been awarded a multiple award task order contract to provide highly specialized architect-engineering services for the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, AL.

Under this contract, Caliburn-PT&C will provide cost engineering and related services, including cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls, primarily for military projects. Caliburn-PT&C holds similar contracts with several other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers districts.

“We are proud to leverage our more than 35 years of experience providing cost engineering services to federal agencies to support the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s programmatic mission,” said Andy Reape, Certified Cost Professional (CCP), who leads Caliburn’s Engineering & Consulting line of business.

“This contract is a testament to the great work Caliburn-PT&C is performing to help our clients save time and money on their most challenging projects. We are honored to work with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center,” said Caliburn’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Van Dusen.

Caliburn-PT&C provides project management, cost engineering, and digital solutions, primarily for federal clients, and has been repeatedly named to Engineering News-Record’s list of the Top 50 Program Management Firms and Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms.

About Caliburn International, LLC: We are a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. We provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, international diplomacy, healthcare and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company’s website is www.caliburnintl.com.