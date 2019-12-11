Infiniti’s Competitive Intelligence Solution Helped a Processed Food Company to Enhance Market Share by 23% | Request a FREE Proposal for Similar Engagement for your Business

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence solution. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s competitive intelligence engagement helped a processed food company to better plan supply chain operations, tackle storage issues, and enhance market share by 23%.

The global processed food industry has evolved rapidly over the past few years, owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products and changing lifestyle. In addition, increase in the population of working women are expected to drive the growth of the global processed food industry. On the flip side, storage constraints, seasonal deficiency of raw materials, and transportation issues are increasing challenges for companies operating in the processed food industry. As such, processed food manufacturing companies will need to undertake cost-cutting initiatives and alter business strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is a processed food manufacturing company based out of North America. In order to keep up with the growing customer demand and competition, they wanted to revamp their traditional business models. In addition, they wanted to analyze their competitors’ business models and supply chain processes. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Other key challenges that the client encountered include:

High costs and seasonal deficiency of raw materials

Inadequacy of infrastructure facilities to store raw materials

Transportation issues

Rising need to adopt automation processes

“Companies in the processed food industry will need to alter their business strategies to stay relevant in today’s competitive marketplace,” says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti’s competitive intelligence engagement comprised of a market scanning and monitoring analysis, competitive benchmarking analysis, inventory management solution, and technology assessment.

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence engagement helped the processed food company to:

Gather comprehensive insights into competitors’ product offerings, services, supply chain initiatives, and marketing activities

Keep pace with US processed food market changes and demand fluctuations

Identify areas where they performed well or lagged in comparison to competitors

Identify cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors

Better plan supply chain processes

Enhance market share by 23%

