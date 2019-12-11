Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Three Experienced Advisors With $126 Million in Assets Under Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that Troy Aarthun, AAMS®, CRPC®, Sharon Hickey, ChFC®, CASL®, and Kevin Kimball, CLTC®, AIF® of Bedford, N.H. have joined the firm’s franchise channel from MassMutual. Combined, the three experienced advisors manage approximately $126 million in assets.

Aarthun, Hickey and Kimball chose to join Rise Private Wealth Management, a well-established Ameriprise practice led by Bob Bonfiglio, CFP®, MBA, ChFC® a 30-year veteran with the firm. They selected Ameriprise because they were seeking a firm with a client-first mentality.

“Ameriprise has a great reputation for supporting advisors who want to provide comprehensive financial planning advice that addresses clients’ biggest needs and concerns,” said Sharon Hickey, who has 26 years of experience serving clients. “Rise Private Wealth prioritizes making every client who walks into the office feel valued and heard. These characteristics align with how we serve clients today, and how we want to continue serving them in the future.”

“We are continually looking for quality advisors who are client-centric, and Troy, Sharon and Kevin fit that description to a tee,” said Bob Bonfiglio, Private Wealth Advisor and owner of Rise Private Wealth. “They were attracted to the systems and capabilities our team and Ameriprise have in place to make excellent service part of every touchpoint a client has with our practice, because it will help the three of them take their own client service experience to the next level.”

Rise Private Wealth Management has 19 advisors and 13 support staff who serve clients across the country via three office locations: Bedford, N.H., Berlin, N.H. and Boca Raton, Fla. Jonathan Jackson supports the advisors as their Ameriprise franchise field vice president.

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit joinameriprise.com.

1 – Company data as of June 2019.

