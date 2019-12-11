Humana Announces New Care Coordination Services for Members with Kidney Disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding its care management portfolio by teaming up with two specialized care management companies to offer personalized, coordinated services for Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members with kidney disease who live in four states. Through agreements with Monogram Health and Somatus, Humana will offer care coordination to better diagnose and manage kidney disease toward improving members’ quality of life and their health.

Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) cannot properly filter blood, causing waste and fluid levels that can be dangerously high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, CKD affects more than 30 million Americans – many of whom are not aware of their condition - and is the nation’s ninth-leading cause of death. Management of CKD is complex, and failure to appropriately manage the condition may cause worsening health outcomes and considerable symptoms for those with CKD.

“Through this collaboration, we will strengthen care coordination for Humana members with kidney disease. Our partnerships will offer customized care options, and will empower patients with education and engagement tools to better manage their condition,” said William Shrank, MD, MPHS, Humana’s Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer. “This multidisciplinary approach will focus on detecting kidney disease earlier, slowing disease progression, and utilizing therapies that enable members to receive care in the convenience of their own home.”

Teams from the two companies consist of clinicians – including nephrologists, nurses, dietitians, and social workers – who work to break down barriers to integrated kidney care. Services will include care coordination with a member’s primary care physician and nephrologist; in-home health and medication assessments; patient education about treatment options such as home dialysis; and emotional support through counseling.

Monogram Health and Somatus will serve eligible Humana Commercial and Medicare Advantage members as follows:

Monogram Health in Louisiana and Mississippi*

Somatus in Georgia and Virginia**

“Humana is pleased to be able to offer our members with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease a range of specific care management services to meet their unique health needs and help them spend more time at home than at a clinical care facility,” said Susan Diamond, Humana’s Segment President, Home Business. “This is a holistic, comprehensive approach to care for members with late-stage kidney disease. Through these agreements, Humana is proud to deepen our longstanding commitment to improve the patient experience and health outcomes, while reducing the cost of care.”

* Services now available

** Services available starting January 1, 2020

