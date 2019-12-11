P.I. Works Expands Presence in the North America and Latin America

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.I. Works, the global leader in AI-powered automated network management solutions, continues to grow its footprint within the Americas region. P.I. Works has been a leader in the Americas region for over a decade, assisting mobile network operators in maximizing the value of their investments and improving end user experience.

P.I. Works is pleased to announce the first commercial deployment of Massive MIMO automation in conjunction with 5G for a major U.S. mobile network operator. With the addition of 5G and Massive MIMO into mobile networks, optimization becomes much more complicated, at the same time offering new opportunities to maximize the capacity and performance leading to a superior user experience.

In addition to 5G and Massive MIMO optimization, P.I. Works’ most recent projects include deployment of the automated optimization, performance management and geolocation solutions. Additionally, P.I. Works has been providing value added network services to its customers to support LTE/5G roll out and optimization initiatives as well as to enhance subscriber experience during mass events.

Ron Robinson, Americas Sales VP at P.I. Works, said: “We are excited to see the momentum in the region with a lot of operators transforming their existing network and introducing new technologies. P.I. Works has accumulated significant know how over the past 10 plus years in the region and has delivered a wide range of solutions to its customers to help them achieve their goals.”

He also added: “Today, we are proud to be working with Top Tier operators and for delivering products and services across all network technologies, including solutions that accelerate 5G transformation.”

P.I. Works’ solutions have been an important enabler of operators’ densification strategy through centralized and automated management of heterogenous networks on the way to 5G. P.I. Works’ impartial approach to network management powered by its multi-vendor and multi-technology capabilities have also supported 5G transformation of operators particularly in the US.

In order to learn more about P.I. Works’ integrated network management, optimization and planning portfolio, please contact us at marketing@piworks.net.

About P.I. Works

https://pi.works/amrcs