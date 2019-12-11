Acumatica and BDO Form Strategic Relationship to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Disrupt Industry Landscape

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced a strategic collaboration with BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms. This collaboration will enable efficiencies of scale and growth for the Acumatica Value-Added Reseller (VAR) ecosystem by addressing larger and more global ERP service and integration opportunities.

The Acumatica and BDO initiative was specifically created to meet the needs of an underserved segment of the mid-size enterprise marketplace: customers with exceptionally complex needs, large national or international requirements, and companies that value independence in their ERP selection or implementation process. Shared clients of Acumatica and BDO will also have a relationship with an Acumatica Certified Partner from its international network of experienced resellers.

As an Acumatica service partner, BDO will help clients identify and evaluate the right business management solutions and provide end-to-end support for particularly complex or international implementations, including systems, processes and people integration.

“Together with BDO’s consistent delivery of best-in-class service, this collaboration will drive customer satisfaction at scale,” said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. “As a customer-centric company, we recognize businesses of all sizes are grappling with digital transformation. This initiative expands our ability to provide more enterprises with a sophisticated cloud ERP solution to ease that transition while ultimately improving the experience for the customer as well as the efficiency of business processes.”

“As middle market organizations embark on their digital transformation journeys, having a strong business process management solution is imperative,” said Eskander Yavar, National Practice Leader of Management Advisory Services and Manufacturing & Development Industry Group Leader of BDO. “Organizations can realize an even greater ROI by coupling Acumatica’s cloud-based ERP solution with the deep industry, digital and change management knowledge throughout BDO’s 60+ offices and 350 alliance partners in the U.S. This represents a strong growth opportunity for current and future Acumatica clients.”

Acumatica provides business management solutions to small and midmarket organizations, with industry-specific editions of its product for Commerce, Construction, Distribution, Field Services, and Manufacturing. Through leading edge technology and growth-friendly business practices, Acumatica Cloud ERP has earned a reputation among industry analysts and customers for high product usability and satisfaction.

BDO works with midmarket organizations to make the aspirational practical by operationalizing strategic vision and profitable growth. Combining management consulting services with systems engineering and digital enablement, BDO helps clients set a strategic agenda in alignment with value creation opportunities, and then execute against it to realize immediate performance gains and engender agility and insight for the long-term.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About BDO

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 80,000 people working out of nearly 1,600 offices across 162 countries. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.