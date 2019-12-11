Leading Telecom Transforms Customer Experience with NICE Robotic Process Automation

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that a leading multinational telecommunications corporation has introduced NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across its pan-India operations as part of a post-merger consolidation. The advanced automation solution is being deployed to optimize both front- and back-office workflows for increased productivity and customer satisfaction.

Thousands of employees will be benefitting from NICE RPA’s leading attended desktop automation solution in the initial phase. As an experienced automation vendor in the market, with a proven track record of supporting hundreds of organizations to successfully scale their RPA deployments globally, NICE will be helping this telecommunications organization expand its process automations to tens of thousands of users across the enterprise.

In the contact center, NICE’s intelligent attended robots with advanced capabilities (superseding traditional RPA technologies) work in real-time to support the employee during each step of a customer interaction. The robots collate data from the various customer relationship management (CRM) applications used by employees across each of the merged companies. They display context-relevant customer data on the agent’s screen, with a suggestion of the next best action to take to enhance the customer experience and drive incremental return of investment (ROI) for the organization. Records of the call are promptly stored for compliance purposes, and any forms needed to support the customer are automatically and instantly populated by the robots, eliminating manual entry errors, shortening handle times, and reducing the need for rework. This saves the company money while empowering agents, increasing their satisfaction, and enhancing the customer experience.

The telecom company is also implementing NICE RPA to automate routine back-office processes that do not require human judgment. By eliminating the need for manual intervention, employees are free to focus their efforts on higher-value tasks.

In order to most effectively allocate robotic resources at any given time, NICE RPA includes a centralized management environment. The system collects live data on automated processes and system health and orchestrates all the tasks for the attended and unattended robotic workforce.

“We are pleased to have begun this relationship in India, assisting more multinational organizations on their customer experience transformation journey,” said Darren Rushworth, President of APAC at NICE. “In order to ensure maximum success and expand the RPA solution effectively across the enterprise, we’ve collaborated in setting up a Center of Excellence for employee training, workshops, and the identification of automation opportunities with the optimum ROI potential. Currently on the agenda is the introduction of NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), who will free agents from routine, low-value tasks that consume so much of their time each day.”

