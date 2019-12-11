Twist Bioscience and Pandion Therapeutics Expand Antibody Optimization Collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced an expanded antibody optimization collaboration with Pandion Therapeutics. Based on the successful completion of its first project for Pandion, Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, will apply its antibody optimization platform to additional Pandion antibodies. Pandion is developing modular biologics and antibodies for autoimmune regulation that are designed to achieve lasting therapeutic outcomes for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“Twist has been an excellent collaborator, driving this project’s success quickly and efficiently, and we are extremely pleased with the outcome,” said Jo Viney, Ph.D., co-founder, president, and CSO of Pandion. “The first project required Twist to improve the affinity of an autoimmune bispecific antibody and harmonize species cross-reactivity for optimal preclinical testing. Based on Twist’s success, we look forward to optimizing additional antibodies.”

“Our work with Pandion is an excellent example of how our antibody optimization solution can change the discovery and early development paradigm,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Using our optimization platform, we were able to rapidly identify antibodies with improved binding affinities across different animal species – the requirement for this project – which now positions the bispecific antibody for efficient preclinical development.”

About the Twist Antibody Optimization Platform

Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, has created the Twist Antibody Optimization Platform to quickly generate high-diversity, high quality biologics that are based on antibodies that naturally occur in the human body. We are able to take any antibody, put the DNA sequence of the antibody into our proprietary software, and identify all of the variations of the antibody sequence which occur within the human “repertoire.” With Twist’s ability to “write” DNA from scratch, we then create all of those antibody variants – typically in the range of tens of billions of variants - and put them into a variant library to screen and select the best antibody candidates, as defined by their optimized affinity, expression, solubility, developability, half-life, immunogenicity and druggability. Ultimately, our objective is to create a biologic with fewer side effects for patients, while at the same time reducing the time to filing an Investigational New Drug. For more information please visit the Twist Biopharma website.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

