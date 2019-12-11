Chowly and ezCater Add Clean Juice to Growing List of Restaurants Leveraging Partnership to Expand Off-Premise Offerings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chowly, a restaurant technology company that integrates third-party online orders with restaurants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems, today announced that its partnership with ezCater, the world’s largest online catering marketplace, is now being leveraged by the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, Clean Juice, to offer catering at all Clean Juice locations.

Catering is growing 50 percent faster than the overall restaurant industry, according to ezCater’s report published in May 2019. Chowly’s partnership with ezCater, which launched in February 2019, is enabling restaurants like Clean Juice to expand their businesses and introduce new markets to their brand by implementing tech-driven catering strategies. Manually entering catering orders into a restaurant’s POS system is time-consuming and susceptible to human error, and with the check size of each catering order averaging $283, the lack of efficient processes for managing catering orders can result in costly mistakes.

With Chowly’s integration, restaurants on the ezCater platform can now efficiently manage catering orders by having them automatically sent to their POS system, eliminating manual order input, reducing errors, and simplifying reporting. Additionally, existing Chowly clients can leverage the partnership to expand their off-premise offerings to include catering. Chowly client Clean Juice, which did not previously offer catering to its customers, was able to start integrating catering orders into its Toast POS system at all 80 of its locations to further grow its business through off-premise opportunities.

"Catering is different and this integration is different too. We worked with the awesome ezCater team to build something that solves catering order integration, allowing restaurants to adopt great catering tech with less overhead," commented Justin McNally, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Chowly.

"Chowly's partnership with ezCater is a major asset to Clean Juice, as it allows us to quickly ramp up our catering strategy while keeping our franchise partners focused on delivering a memorable, efficient, and fast guest experience,” commented B. Quick Chadwick, Vice President of Marketing at Clean Juice. “This integration has been seamlessly executed and we're confident the partnership will pay dividends in terms of increased sales and operational efficiencies...both critical for our success.”

“Catering is a huge growth opportunity for restaurants,” said Don Bell, Head of Partner Solutions at ezCater. “Integrating with Chowly connects us with 20 top POS systems, making it even easier for restaurants to grow and manage their catering business, no matter which technology they use.”

This partnership marks Chowly’s continued expansion of its POS integration solutions, which furthers the company’s mission to simplify the full spectrum of restaurant operations. Another recent milestone on the way to fulfilling this mission includes Chowly’s partnership with DoorDash, announced in September 2019, which enables restaurants to leverage delivery as a service to fulfill delivery orders on their native websites and mobile apps.

