GenXComm Announces Contract with Army Futures Command’s Army Applications Laboratory to Reduce Communication Signal Interference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenXComm Inc. today announced that the U.S. Army Futures Command has awarded a contract with its Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) to GenXComm to adapt the company’s commercial analog interference cancellation technology to Army tactical systems.

The project’s goal is to eliminate signal interference between Army systems and enable higher bandwidth, Simultaneous Transmit and Receive (STAR) communications with low Size Weight and Power (SWaP) analog radio frequency (RF) integrated circuits.

The effort will result in a prototype co-site interference module integrated with Army tactical radios. The prototype will be tested and evaluated by Army U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center personnel for potential transition to operational Army systems.

“We’re solving the problem of communication signal interference by applying GenXComm’s robust self-interference cancellation technology to enable true full duplex wireless communication,” said Dr. Sriram Vishwanath, Co-founder and CEO of GenXComm. “Our contract with the Army Applications Laboratory presents an opportunity to utilize our unique photonics platform for advanced signaling capabilities within tactical edge devices. We look forward to working with the team at Army Futures Command to shape the future of communications systems.”

About GenXComm

GenXComm Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based technology company with ground-breaking technology to improve the performance and capacity of communication networks. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in the area of interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GenXComm’s powerful technology has the capacity to double the world’s available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.genxcomm.com