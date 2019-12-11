Intermountain Healthcare Selects PierianDx Clinical Genomics Solution

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PierianDx, the leading clinical genomics informatics company, today announced that Intermountain Healthcare has selected the PierianDx Clinical Genomics Workstation to advance their precision medicine program, Intermountain Precision Genomics. Intermountain Healthcare will leverage PierianDx for next-generation sequencing (NGS) variant analysis, classification, and reporting services to assist in the identification of targeted therapies and potential clinical trial opportunities for cancer patients.

PierianDx provides a SaaS platform, Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW), the industry-leading clinical software for informatics, interpretation, and reporting of NGS data. By joining the PierianDx customer network, Intermountain Healthcare can access the genomic data within CGW’s knowledgebase, the most clinically robust database comprised of millions of biomedical findings driven by public and highly curated sources. Intermountain Healthcare joins a long list of other leading diagnostic labs and health systems using PierianDx.

“We are thrilled that Intermountain Healthcare has joined our rapidly expanding partner network,” says Michael L. Sanderson, CEO of PierianDx. “Intermountain Healthcare is widely known as a leader in precision medicine and we look forward to continued collaboration opportunities.”

About PierianDx

Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Its industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient’s bedside, PierianDx drives the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerates the fight against cancer and other diseases. www.pieriandx.com

About Intermountain Healthcare Precision Genomics

Intermountain Precision Genomics is transforming healthcare by targeting treatment to deliver the highest quality care at some of the lowest costs in the nation, all while helping people live the healthiest lives possible. Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare, a widely recognized leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, please visit intermountainhealthcare.org/genomics.